The Turkish government today announced the suspension of all sports competitions after a earthquake in turkey of magnitude 7.7 has caused more than a thousand deaths, a tragic balance that includes numerous professional athletes and continues to grow.

“All national sports competitions scheduled in our country have been suspended until further notice”announced the Minister of Youth and Sports of Turkey, Mehmet Muharrem Kasapoglu, on his Twitter account.

The minister also sent his solidarity to the whole country in the aftermath of the earthquake, which struck in the early hours of the morning and caused massive landslides in an area of ​​hundreds of kilometers stretching from northern Syria to southeastern Turkey.

According to the Turkish president, Recep Tayyip ErdoganThis is the worst earthquake the country has suffered since 1939. Some 45 countries have offered help to expedite rescue efforts and save as many people as possible among those still trapped under the rubble.

Earthquake in Turkey and Syria: What is known about the emergency

The strong earthquake in Turkey of magnitude 7.7 has left almost 1,400 dead, at least 912 dead and more than 5,300 injured in that country alone, according to the Turkish president, Recep Tayyip Erdoganin an assessment of damages.

In Syria, another 473 deaths and 1,382 injuries have been reported so far. In areas controlled by the Syrian government, 326 deaths have been reported, in addition to more than a thousand injuries, while in areas controlled by the opposition, there are 147 fatalities and more than 300 injuries.

This earthquake, according to Erdogan, is the second strongest that has shaken the country in the last century, and because rescue work is underway, he did not want to give a total number of possible victims.

“He is the second strongest since the Erzincan earthquake of 1939. According to the latest evaluations it is 7.7. There is serious damage also in the neighboring areas of Syria,” the Turkish president said.

The low temperatures and the snow in the area, where there are also mountainous territories that are difficult to access, complicate the rescue tasks. Erdogan noted that more than 2,800 homes had collapsed or been seriously damaged and that 2,470 people had been rescued alive from the rubble.