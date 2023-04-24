Earthquake shocks in Muzaffargarh, citizens in fear

Monday April 24, 2023, 9:58 am

Muzaffargarh (Amat News) Earthquake tremors were felt in Muzaffargarh district of Punjab, after which the citizens came out of their houses reciting Kalima Tayyaba.

According to the details, earthquake shocks were felt in Muzaffargarh areas, earthquake shocks were felt at 9:27 PM.

The epicenter of the earthquake is said to be south of Kot Addo. The magnitude of which was 4.7 and its depth is said to be 9 kilometers.