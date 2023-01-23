The Prosecutor’s Office obtained an insurance measure in a prison against Efren Leonardo Guevara Tovar, who was captured in flagrante delicto with a firearm and narcotic substances in Pitalito (Huila).

On January 20, in the Brisas de Guarapa neighborhood, National Police units searched today, finding in his possession a bag that contained a 38-caliber revolver firearm, a traumatic pistol with two magazines and ammunition for the herself, and 439 grams of marijuana.

For these facts, the Prosecutor’s Office charged him with the crimes of manufacturing, trafficking, carrying or possession of firearms, accessories, parts or ammunition and trafficking, manufacturing or carrying of narcotics. Guevara Tovar did not agree to the charges.