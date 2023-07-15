Gustavo Bolívar assured that Colombia did not gain anything with the ruling of The Hague

Although thousands of Colombians celebrated the ruling of the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in which Colombia was in the right for denying Nicaragua a continental shelf demanded, there were ambiguous reactions to this news. One of them and that continues to give people something to talk about is that of former senator Gustavo Bolívar.

Despite the fact that in first publications he celebrated the ruling and praised President Gustavo Petro for changing the legal team that represented the Colombian State in the Court of The Hague, in new tweets he clearly stated that, with the decision made public on Thursday, July 13, the country did not earn as much.

“When we lost 75,000 km of sea, due to deficient defense, all the former presidents hid,” Bolívar began by saying, referring to the ICJ ruling in 2012 when Colombia was left without 70,000 square kilometers of territorial sea, which modified the map of the country and raised the level of the border dispute with Nicaragua.

The writer also launched an unusual statement in which, once again, he defended the work of his political mentor, President Petro, and left several objections to the governments of Juan Manuel Santos and Iván Duque, who also dealt with the maritime dispute with the regime of Daniel Ortega.

“Since Nicaragua’s claims did not prosper (not that we have won anything), they appeared to collect their “smarts”. defenses. No one recognizes that Petro changed part of the team, including a Raizal woman in the team”, declared the still thinking pre-candidate for the Bogotá Mayor’s Office.

In that same trill, Bolívar even predicted what would have happened if the court in The Hague, in the Netherlands, agreed with Nicaragua and not with Colombia. “If Nicaragua had taken away more platform or more sea, today Petro would be a political dead man for having changed part of the team,” added the scriptwriter.

What’s more, as he does whenever he can, the former congressman assured that the current head of the Colombian State would not be taking into account his work at the head of the nation, for which he decided to leave him a heartfelt message of congratulations, full of taunts. for the detractors of the left-wing front that has governed Colombia since August 2022.

“Petro will never be recognized for anything. Eg. If the dollar goes down, it’s thanks to Biden or BanRepública. If it goes up, it’s Petro’s fault. Thank you Petro”, concluded Gustavo Bolívar.

That message was very similar to the one he sent hours after the ruling of the European court supporting the Colombian State and criticizing parties such as Cambio Radical and Centro Democrático, declared in opposition to the Petro Government, was known.

“If Nicaragua had won, the opposition would be saying that Petro is to blame for changing part of the negotiating team. On the other hand, we are not stingy when we recognize that the victory is due to teamwork, that it comes from a long time ago and that defends the State, not a president”, Bolívar said.

Despite the fact that Bolívar and other characters such as Armando Benedetti, outgoing Colombian ambassador to Venezuela, do not consider this ruling to be so beneficial for the country, the truth is that it puts an end to a conflict that goes back twenty years and allows there is no continental shelf that, in the end, would take subsoil from the nation to give it to Nicaragua.

The high court explained that very few countries in the world have presented a similar claim to seek to expand their continental shelf, in order to gain territory. with Infobae

Related

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

