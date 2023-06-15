In-depth study and implementation of the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech to contribute wisdom to the construction of the modern civilization of the Chinese nation

On June 14, the Provincial Political Consultative Conference held an enlarged meeting of the party group to convey the spirit of studying the recent important speeches of General Secretary Xi Jinping, and to study and implement the opinions. Tang Yijun, secretary and chairman of the Provincial CPPCC Party Committee, presided over and delivered a speech.

The meeting pointed out that General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech at the Symposium on Cultural Inheritance and Development comprehensively and systematically expounded a series of major theoretical and practical issues in the development of Chinese cultural inheritance from the overall strategic perspective of the development of the party and the country, and proposed a series of new ideas New ideas and conclusions have made major original contributions to the enrichment and development of Marxist cultural theory. They are highly political, ideological, strategic, and instructive. They have contributed to strengthening cultural self-confidence and solidly promoting the modern civilization and socialism of the Chinese nation. The construction of a culturally powerful country points out the direction of progress and provides fundamental guidelines.

The meeting emphasized that we must adhere to the guidance of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, thoroughly study and implement the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech, deeply understand its significance, rich connotation and practical requirements, deeply grasp the five outstanding characteristics of Chinese civilization, and deeply understand The scientific interpretation of the “two combinations”, especially the “second combination”, effectively enhances political consciousness, ideological consciousness, and action consciousness. It is necessary to closely combine Jiangxi’s reality, make full use of the unique and rich red resource advantages, strengthen the research and interpretation of red culture, inherit and carry forward, let the red gene shine with the brilliance of the times, strengthen the excavation and protection of traditional culture, further stimulate cultural innovation and creativity, and contribute to the construction of The modern civilization of the Chinese nation contributes to Jiangxi’s strength. It is necessary to give full play to the advantageous role of the CPPCC, conscientiously perform its duties, actively contribute ideas and efforts, take the initiative to take on the role, better shoulder the new cultural mission, and gather wisdom to promote the construction of a culturally strong province.

The meeting deployed various tasks to further promote thematic education. The meeting emphasized that it is necessary to pay close attention to theoretical study, continue to work hard on deepening, internalizing, and transforming, and strive to build a solid ideological foundation. It is necessary to grasp in-depth investigation and research, continue to work hard on observing the facts, making practical moves, and seeking practical results, and strive to improve the quality and efficiency of research. It is necessary to grasp the positive attitude of learning, adhere to the combination of goal orientation and problem orientation, continue to work hard on in-depth investigation, actual correction, and real reform, and strive to deepen thematic education. (All media reporter Liu Fei)

