Economy: Easyjet considers flight chaos possible during the summer holidays
Economy: Easyjet considers flight chaos possible during the summer holidays

Economy: Easyjet considers flight chaos possible during the summer holidays

Luton (dts news agency) – Easyjet boss Johan Lundgren believes chaotic conditions at the airports in the summer holidays like 2022 are possible. “It remains a challenge and one cannot rule out renewed chaos at the airports,” he told the “Frankfurter Allgemeine Sunday newspaper”.

“There are 10 to 15 percent more European flights than in 2022 and at the same time there are still capacity restrictions at some airports, partly due to a lack of staff. That’s an explosive mixture.” On the other hand, he sees his society better prepared than in 2022.

