Economy: Linnemann wants to oblige citizens’ income recipients to work

Berlin (German news agency) – CDU General Secretary Carsten Linnemann wants to oblige recipients of citizen income to work. “The previous citizens’ allowance system is not fair,” Linnemann told the newspapers of the Funke media group (Sunday editions).

“I want an obligation to perform in the citizen’s allowance: Anyone who can work and receives money from the welfare state should also have to work.” Anyone who starts an apprenticeship as a mason at 16 and is no longer able to do so after 45 years must of course receive “full support”. “For me, that is support and challenge,” added Linnemann.

