Seattle Shooting Injures 5, Police Investigate Motive Behind Dozens of Bullets Fired

Title: Seattle Shooting Leaves Five Wounded as Gunman Fires ‘Dozens of Bullets’

Date: July 30, 2022

Reference news network reported on July 30 – Five people were injured in a shooting in a Seattle parking lot, The Associated Press reported on July 29. The police chief said “dozens of bullets” were fired. No one has been arrested yet, and police are actively investigating the incident.

According to Susan Gregg, a spokeswoman for Harborview Medical Center, three individuals in their 20s remain hospitalized as of July 29. However, one of them is expected to be discharged later today. Another injured person was treated and released earlier.

The Seattle Police Chief, Adrian Dias, revealed that one injured person received immediate medical attention at the scene of the shooting.

The Seattle Police Department received a gunshot report around 9 pm on July 28. The incident occurred at a venue where a community networking event was taking place. The motive behind the shooting remains unknown.

“We know that dozens of bullets were fired,” stated Chief Dias, highlighting the uncertainty surrounding the reasons for the shooting. He further emphasized the urgent need to address the issue of firearms on the streets. While the number of shootings in Seattle fluctuates, it continues to be a persistent problem.

Seattle Mayor, Bruce Harrell, expressed his gratitude towards the community members and police officers who worked together to protect the residents during the shooting.

“These community leaders are truly putting their lives on the line to safeguard their communities,” Mayor Harrell remarked. “Their dedication aligns with our vision for Seattle, and these commendable officers collaborate with outstanding community leaders to safeguard our children and youth.”

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article solely belong to the author. Sohu serves as an information release platform, providing information storage space services.

(Editor: [Editor’s Name])

Reference:

– [Original Source](https://www.sohu.com/a/586644682_458722)

Please note: The above article is a summarization of the content provided and may not represent the entirety of the original text.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

