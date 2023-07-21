ECOWAS, the German Embassy and GIZ meet in Abuja to strengthen their cooperation – Capsud.net

©ECOWAS

LAGOS, Nigeria, July 20, 2023 -/African Media Agency (AMA)/-The Commission of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) received a delegation from the Embassy of the Federal Republic of Germany and the Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) during a courtesy visit on July 17, 2023 to discuss ways to strengthen the various axes of cooperation.

The areas of collaboration discussed during the meeting, which was held at the headquarters of the ECOWAS Commission in Abuja, Nigeria, include organizational support to the various Departments of the ECOWAS Commission, peace and security, electoral observation missions, the Regional Stabilization Fund as well as other existing and future areas of cooperation.

Discussions also focused on issues relating to support for the ECOWAS Early Warning Mechanism, the inclusion of women in peace processes as well as support for the medical component of ECOWAS stabilization missions.

The Vice-President of the ECOWAS Commission, S.E. Madame Damtien L. Tchintchibidja, in his welcoming speech, gave an overview of the existing cooperation between ECOWAS, the Federal Republic of Germany and GIZ. She said that the relationship between the Federal Republic of Germany, GIZ and ECOWAS has been fruitful over the years and equated it with “friendship”. She pointed out that the collaboration is considered very valuable to all.

Madame Sussane Schröder, First Secretary and Head of Coordination at the German Embassy in Abuja, in his response, The Government of the Federal Republic of Germany expressed as much satisfaction as ECOWAS with the cooperation and assured the ECOWAS Commission that GIZ will endeavor to ensure that the collaboration continues to progress. Mrs. Susanne Schröder led the German delegation which included Mme Bernadette Schulzeconomist and senior consultant.

