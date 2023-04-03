As a contingency plan to deal with any emergency situation in Valledupar and its area of ​​influence due to the various events in the framework of the celebration of Holy Week, the Eduardo Arredondo Daza Hospital declared a Yellow Alert from this Friday, March 31, from from 6:00 pm to 7:00 am on Monday, April 10 of this year.

“We have qualified and trained personnel to provide humanized care. The invitation is to the entire Valduparense community to have a Holy Week with the family, as it should be, in Valledupar, let’s go ahead for your health”, said Miguel Soto Ruiz, manager of HEAD

This Contingency Plan will have as a reference the attached headquarters of the Eduardo Arredondo Daza Hospital, which have emergency centers strategically located as follows:

•Community 3: San Martín Emergency Center.

• Commune 4: CDV and 450 years or Rafael Valle Meza.

•Comuna 5: Nevada.

•Rural area in the corregimientos of Patillal and Mariangola.



In addition, the ESE will be present with medical equipment at the following religious acts:

*Holy Monday: Eucharist of Santo Ecce Homo, from 3:30 AM to 11:00 AM in Plaza Alfonso López and in the procession, meeting with Santo Ecce Homo from 3:30 PM until the end of the event.

*Holy Thursday: In the traditional Plaza Alfonso López, act of penance by the members of the Brotherhood of Jesus Nazareno de Valledupar, from 12 noon. , until 3 in the afternoon. At night in the procession of Jesus Nazareno, from 10 PM until 5 AM the next day.

*Good Friday: Sermon on the Seven Words, from 6PM to 10PM.

The Easter 2023 Contingency Plan is part of the actions determined by the Government of Mayor Mello Castro, in order to guarantee the healthy enjoyment and organization of the different religious acts in the municipality of Valledupar.

