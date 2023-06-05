Education as the key to success in a constantly changing world

By: @adriancastanedat @deceroaglobal

Education is a fundamental engine to achieve the full development of human potential and of society in general. In fact, it has been proven that, in the world, those countries in which the focus is to provide quality education, the effects on the growth of their society are extraordinary.

Starting from this, it is evident that the focus from any area of ​​social contribution must be on making education a resource for progress, optimizing it as far as possible with the different tools available.

In this sense, this is precisely the biggest problem we face today in regards to education. We live in a world that has advanced immeasurably in many aspects, including technology. However, in relation to education, evolution seems to be very slow, or even non-existent.

Likewise, it is vitally important to promote education from an early age. Stimulating early childhood education would help us promote talent and create the necessary innovation capacity to develop new products and services that help us solve the challenges that arise in the future.

How to solve this problem? For education to reach its full potential, it needs to be continually updated and improved. Today’s technological tools can be a great complement to traditional educational methods to enhance teaching and increase reach.

Thus, it is clear that we must transform traditional education using the different methods that have proven to be efficient, but modernizing them with different tools that allow us to offer the best possible education to the new generations.

How to promote the updating of education?

From the field of entrepreneurship, there are several aspects that can contribute to promoting education in our society. Some of them are:

● Implement technological tools: There is no doubt that technology is more present than ever in our daily lives. In this sense, it is necessary to include it as a complementary tool in teaching.

● Renew proven educational methods or systems: The way in which one learns today has changed significantly. However, that does not mean that we should put aside traditional methods that have been shown to be effective for decades. It is necessary to renew and adapt them to the new ways in which we receive information.

● Invest in new technologies: It is also clear that it is necessary to expand the limits to which technological scope is limited today. Many technology tools are developed by chance, or with the intention of creating a new business model. However, this only means one thing; Every day we could be generating new technologies that support our purpose of promoting the educational field.

● Strengthen alliances that allow educational development: Another key point in regards to updating education has to do with the construction of support networks and work groups that join in thinking of education as a project for the social development.

It is clear that the development of an effective and updated education is vital for the human and economic progress of a society. Education must be seen as a long-term investment that provides benefits and opportunities to society, beyond its immediate results.

Likewise, entrepreneurship has a key role in strengthening education through the implementation of new technologies and the creation of companies focused on their development. Together we can contribute to the creation of a quality education that benefits everyone and allows us to build generations of progress.

