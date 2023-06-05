Porfirio Miranda continues in competition at the Surf City El Salvador ISA World Surfing Games 2023 – Diario La Página

Salvadoran Porfirio Miranda, from our Effort and Glory Program, advanced today to round five of the repechage at the Surf City El Salvador ISA World Surfing Games 2023, finishing first in his heat with 14.14 points.

In second place was the Spanish Aritz Aranburu with 13.67 points, the Australian Ryan Callinan was third with 13.23 and the Argentine Santiago Muñiiz was last with 6.90 points.

Miranda will face Keoni Lasa, from Venezuela, tomorrow; as well as Stanley Norman, from Great Britain and the Costa Rican Carlos Muñoz.

While Bryan Pérez, also from our Effort and Glory Program, was eliminated from being in third place with 11 units, below the Brazilian João Chianca, who added 14.67 and Liam O’Brian, from Australia, who achieved 11.90, first and second place. respectively.

Similarly, Daniel Monterrosa will not continue in the competition by being in the third box with 9.94 units in his heat in the fourth round of the playoffs. The first place was obtained by Joan Duro, from France, with 13.17, followed by the Costa Rican Carlos Muñoz, who obtained 12.50.

Likewise, Julissa Moody, the only Salvadoran woman left in the competition, placed fourth in her heat with 4.33 points, a result that leaves her out of the event.