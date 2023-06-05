Home » Replacing mobile phones is not a blow! Windows 11 Native Android APP Experience Upgrade: Convenient and Silky | XFastest News
Replacing mobile phones is not a blow! Windows 11 Native Android APP Experience Upgrade: Convenient and Silky | XFastest News

Replacing mobile phones is not a blow! Windows 11 Native Android APP Experience Upgrade: Convenient and Silky | XFastest News

On Windows 11, Microsoft has been trying to connect with iOS, Android and other systems. In addition to the constantly improving “Phone Link” function, the Android subsystem is also an important part.

Earlier this month, Microsoft released the Windows Subsystem for Android update (2305.40000.2.0), which brought a major adjustment and added full support for local storage.

In other words, Android applications running on Windows 11 can fully access pictures, documents, audio and video stored on the local hard disk in the future.

Not only that, the Android subsystem also supports dragging files directly from the resource management to share, and even share the contents of the clipboard.

However, for security reasons, .exe file sharing will be temporarily prohibited. At the same time, Windows Defender will also more actively identify local .apk installation packages and risky apps in the Amazon App Store.

