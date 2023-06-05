Serie A-Dybala shoots Roma 2-1 to qualify for Europa League-Minnan Net

On June 5, Beijing time, in the 38th round of Serie A, Roma played against Spezia at home. In the first half, Nikolaou broke the deadlock, Shalawi hit the frame, and Zalewski equalized the score. In the second half, Shalawi made a point, Amian was red, and Dybala made a point shot to overtake the score. In the end, Roma defeated Spezia 2-1 at home, scored 63 points in 38 games, ranked 6th in Serie A, and qualified for the Europa League next season. Spezia and Verona averaged 31 points in 38 games, and the two teams will play another relegation play-off.

Roma has played against Spezia 7 times in history, scoring 11 goals and conceding 8 goals, achieving 4 wins, 2 draws and 1 loss. In the first round of this season’s Serie A match, Roma defeated Spezia 2-0 away, Dybala scored twice with an assist, Shalawi and Abraham both scored. In this game, Mourinho chose the 4231 formation, with Svilar at the goal, Bovey, Shalawi and Belotti and others got the chance to start, Dybala and Pellegrini started with injuries, Enzola And Ampadu led Spezia’s starting lineup.

In the 6th minute of the game, Spezia, who played away, took the lead to break the deadlock on the field, 0-1.

In the 43rd minute, Roma finally equalized the score, 1-1.

In the 88th minute, Wijnaldum and Shalawi played a cooperation. Shalawi entered the penalty area and was pulled down. The referee whistled and awarded a penalty kick. Amian received a second yellow card and left the field. Dybala stood in front of the penalty spot and successfully scored the ball into the net after a simple run-up, 2-1. Roma successfully overtook the score. Scored the 18th goal.

In the end, Roma reversed Spezia 2-1 at home and qualified for the Europa League next season.

Original title: Serie A-Dybala shot Rome 2-1 to qualify for the Europa League

Editor in charge: Zeng Shaolin