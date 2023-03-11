Home News Eerste Divisie/J28 : Amevor Mawouna buteur face à Jong Ajax
This Friday was played the 28th day of the Dutch Eerste Divisie. Mawouna Amevor’s FC Eindhoven corrected Jong Ajax 5 goals to 1.

Togolese international defender Amevor Mawouna participated in FC Eindhoven’s victory this Friday against Jong Ajax. The Togolese opened the scoring in the 22nd minute on a serve from Sven Van Doorm. Jong Ajax will equalize in the 31st minute through Kristian Hlynsson. FC Eindhoven will regain the advantage in the 35th. The other 3 goals came in the second half. FC Eindhoven thus won their home duel against Jong Ajax 5 goals to 1.

With this victory, FC Eindhoven and Mawouna Amevor are ranked 5th with 55 points. Mawouna Amevor thus scores his 3rd league goal in 26 games for only 1 assist.

