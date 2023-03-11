12
Bad news for startups in Silicon Valley has been piling up for months. Now they are also losing a supposedly reliable financing partner with the SVB. Not only young companies in the USA are affected.
The sudden demise of Silicon Valley Bank came as a shock to many Silicon Valley startups and investors on Friday. The SVB, as it is commonly known, was the financial backbone of the tech ecosystem: Most of Silicon Valley’s startups and venture capitalists (VCs) now have their accounts with the traditional company.
