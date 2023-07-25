Home » Effective against wasps: The best tips against the troublemaker at the table
Effective against wasps: The best tips against the troublemaker at the table

When eating on the terrace or balcony, you should definitely use the cover food. In addition, it helps wipe your mouth regularly. Having wasps flying around your face is not only annoying but also dangerous as the smell of food attracts them. Use Trinkhalme best to drink from a glass, as you can see immediately if a wasp has crawled into it. Diversionary maneuvers, such as a Wasp Plate with cold cuts or fruit leftovers. That lures wasps away from the table towards the delicious alternative. Also Aromatic fragrances or incense sticks can keep wasps away. Outdoors, however, only to a limited extent, since the wind blows away the fragrances too quickly and smoke is simply flown around by wasps. Do you have fruit trees in the garden? Wasps especially like to feed here windfall. Collect it regularly and take it to a spot in the garden that is not used often. The wasps don’t bother you here. Since wasps don’t like water, this helps with particularly intrusive specimens a water spray bottle. Crumpled brown paper bags should also help against wasps, as they think that it is something else Nest acts.

However, the best thing to do is still simply die to keep calm.

