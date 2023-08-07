Eibenstock: Eight people seriously injured in an accident with a fire truck

Eight people were injured, some seriously, in a traffic accident in Eibenstock. As the police announced at the request of MDR SACHSEN, the accident occurred on Monday afternoon on Schneeberger Straße between Alter Schneeberger Straße and Gerstenbergweg. A fire engine is said to have skidded and collided with an oncoming car. The fire engine then landed in the side ditch.

As a reporter reported on site, the fire engine is said to have been in action and rolled over as a result of the accident. In addition, a firefighter who is said to have been sitting in the fire truck was cut out of the vehicle, the reporter said. The police did not want to confirm this for the time being.

Helicopter picks up seriously injured firefighter

However, the police confirm that a firefighter who was in the fire engine was taken to the hospital by helicopter with serious injuries. In addition, seven other people, including the car driver, were reportedly taken to the hospital. There is currently no precise knowledge of how badly the people are injured. Investigations are currently ongoing at the site.

