Eid-ul-Adha will be on June 28

Jeddah: The moon of Zul Hajj has been sighted in Saudi Arabia. According to Arab media reports, the moon of Zul Hajj has been sighted in Saudi Arabia, according to which the Day of Arafah will be on June 27 and Eid al-Adha will be on June 28. Remember the Saudi government. Two days ago, he appealed to the people to see the moon.

Zul-Hajj is considered as the last and most important month of Islam, in this holy month, millions of Muslims from all over the world arrive in Saudi Arabia for the happiness of Hajj and then gather in Maidan Irfan, where the Prophet ﷺ gave a historic sermon. Khutba is also known as Hajjat ​​al-Wada. Muslims sacrifice animals following Prophet Ibrahim and his son Prophet Ismail.

