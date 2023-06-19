Home » Eid-ul-Adha will be on June 28
News

Eid-ul-Adha will be on June 28

by admin
Eid-ul-Adha will be on June 28

Last updated جون 18, 2023

Jeddah: The moon of Zul Hajj has been sighted in Saudi Arabia. According to Arab media reports, the moon of Zul Hajj has been sighted in Saudi Arabia, according to which the Day of Arafah will be on June 27 and Eid al-Adha will be on June 28. Remember the Saudi government. Two days ago, he appealed to the people to see the moon.

Zul-Hajj is considered as the last and most important month of Islam, in this holy month, millions of Muslims from all over the world arrive in Saudi Arabia for the happiness of Hajj and then gather in Maidan Irfan, where the Prophet ﷺ gave a historic sermon. Khutba is also known as Hajjat ​​al-Wada. Muslims sacrifice animals following Prophet Ibrahim and his son Prophet Ismail.

See also  Franco: "In the tax reform, the revision of VAT and no assets, Irap is no longer justified"

You may also like

At Woldegk: motorcyclist crashes and is seriously injured...

Public Health offers Nuclear Magnetic Resonance service

More than 350 newly displaced people in the...

Disney+ at Telekom 12 months for only 3...

The American foreign minister had a 5 and...

Ticket prices for the Nacional vs Millonarios final...

222 hours at the turntables: DJ from Marchtrenk...

They dismantle bridge in av. Circunvalar cl 26c...

2023 Sichuan International Fine Wine Expo opens in...

Of good teamwork, failed rescue attempts and diabolical...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy