Eid when it is a tragic reminder of helplessness, sadness and suffering

Yemenat

Majid Zayed

An Eid without luxuries and necessities is not a blessed Eid, and it is not a beautiful thing, as much as it is a tragic reminder of helplessness, sadness and suffering.

The feast without clothes for children and dependents, and sums for the taxpayers and women, and money for the house and visitors, and meat for lunch and dinner, is not a happy event at all, especially the great feast, as it is a kind of tragic digging in the hearts of fathers and children.

Why then do we lie to ourselves and to the worlds..?! Imagine Eid without flour, water, electricity and normal expenses..! Isn’t it a kind of repeated living misery..?! Aren’t they the worst days they say Happy New Year..?! Days when the individual does not have his necessities, needs, and security of life.

Can you be happy when you are without the value of transportation, your children are without clothes and sweets, and your homes are without its minimum needs..?!

Will happiness and reassurance come, while others possess the luxuries of life with abundance, abundance, and overwhelming levels, while you in your places and homes imagine the taste of meat and food, and think about the value of rent while water tanks are carried on your backs back and forth from the reservoirs of the sabil, and you stay up at night in the light of solar energy that turns off in the early evening? The gas tank has been empty for days, and the kitchen cupboards are out of order?!

Happiness with necessities is possible, but it never exists without them and without their minimums.

The occasion of Eid, without its luxuries, becomes entirely a helpless psychological reminder of all the times of heartbreak and disappointment in the reality of the individual, home and family.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

