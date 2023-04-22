El Cesar is among the departments with a slight reduction in accidents in the country

A little less than halfway through the year, the last analysis reported by the National Road Safety Observatory, ANSV, announced that several regions of the country presented a slight reduction in traffic accidents between the period from January to March.

Among those are the Cesar, Boyacá and Magdalena. The department of Cesar until last March registered a total of 62 deaths, 5 less than the same period of 22, while its capital, Valledupar, registered 15, which represented a reduction of the 12%.

The reduction would have occurred in 18 departments of the national territory.

“In March, there was a decrease in the 6, 3% con 37 deaths less, compared to the same month of 2022, this did not happen since the year 2019. Although we are going to continue strengthening the work with motorcyclists, we want to highlight that the reduction was registered mainly in pedestrians, individual vehicle users and cyclists, we hope that this reduction trend will continue throughout the year”, manifested Juan Carlos Beltran, director from ANSV.

However, at a general level the accident rate in the country during the first quarter of 2023 It is 1,899 deaths86 more than the same period of the previous year.

He motorcyclista continues to be the user with the most fatalities registers in March and unfortunately continues to increase with 328 deathsin front of the 309 from the same period last year.