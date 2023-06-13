El Ruiz: they report a slight increase in earthquakes inside the volcano

A slight increase in seismicity related to rock fracturing within the structure of the Nevado del Ruiz Volcano, recorded the Colombian Geological Service (SGC) in its daily report.

The SGC reported that this Monday the seismic energy decreased compared to June 11. They also indicated that the earthquakes were of low force and were located mainly in the Arenas crater and the northeastern and eastern sectors of the volcano, at distances between 1 and 3 km from the crater, and with depths that varied between 1 and 5 km with respect to the volcano. to the top of the crater.

It is important to mention that on Sunday, the institute stated that the seismic activity continues to show low levels and some minor variations. However, he warned that the Nevado del Ruiz continues to be very unstable, despite the fact that several indicators have decreased compared to previous weeks. However, the SGC explains that this does not imply that the volcano has returned to its normal levels.

On the other hand, it reports that the seismicity associated with the movement of fluids inside the volcanic conduits showed a slight decrease in the number of earthquakes and in seismic energy levels, compared to June 11. Some of the seismic signals were associated with pulsatile ash emissions confirmed through the web cameras used for volcanic monitoring.

In this sense, it is known that variations in the degassing of sulfur dioxide and the release of water vapor and ash from the crater into the atmosphere persist. The maximum height observed of the column of gases, steam and/or ash emission was 800 m measured from the top of the volcano and the direction of dispersion was towards the northwest of the volcanic structure. In the early hours of today, satellite monitoring platforms reported low-energy thermal anomalies at the bottom of the crater.

For this reason, the SGC reiterates that the activity of the Nevado del Ruiz volcano continues at ORANGE LEVEL, which indicates that there is a probability that in days or weeks it will erupt more than it has in the last 10 years.

“We recommend that the community remain calm, follow all the instructions of the National Unit for Disaster Risk Management (UNGRD) and local authorities, and be attentive to the information provided on the evolution of the state of the volcano,” said the Geological Service in its latest bulletin.

Finally, it is noteworthy that the institute will continue to monitor the evolution of the volcanic phenomenon and will report on any changes that may occur in a timely manner.