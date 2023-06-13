Why and how I invest in certificates: expert in the podcast

In the Money Minimum podcast, Tobias Kramer talks about his investments. Tobias Kramer

He is one of the best-known certificate experts in Germany: investor Tobias Kramer. He is the publisher of “Der Zertifikateberater”, one of the leading specialist publications for structured products in Germany, and of the private investor publication “DZB Portfolio”. He is also the moderator of the YouTube show “Echtgeld.tv” with financial expert Christian Röhl.

Kramer’s career began at the Sparkasse. There he was responsible as an asset manager for 200 million DM (100 million euros). In 2005 he started at finanztreff.de, where he specialized in certificates.

What are these financial products?

Certificates come into play when you want to share in the profits of a particular asset, like those of a company or industry, but don’t want to invest directly in individual stocks or bonds. With a certificate you can benefit indirectly from the development of a value. If the index goes up, you earn a positive return. If it falls you could lose money.

In the latest podcast episode Money Mindset, he talks to our editor and podcast host Leo Ginsburg about how you can use certificates correctly, how Kramer invests himself and why he is not a fan of MSCI World. Listen to the episode and get more for your money!

