El Salvador is reborn under the leadership of President Bukele – Diario La Huella

Before 2019, the future of El Salvador was uncertain and there were understandably doubts about President Bukele when he took power, as he had a broad and unconventional vision for the country. However, as the days passed, Bukele began to implement strategies to address one of the country’s most pressing problems: security.

To achieve this, it focused on strengthening the key institutions that would play a fundamental role in security control: the National Civil Police, the Armed Forces and Penal Centers. These coordinated actions had a significant impact on safety on the streets and the population began to experience positive change in the country.

The road was not easy, since the established power groups would not remain calm until they saw the new government that had given Salvadorans hope for a new country fall. However, in 2021, with the arrival of a new Assembly, hopes were renewed and the unthinkable became a reality for Salvadorans.

Today, we have a safe and incredible country, with a renovated European-style capital and nothing to envy. We have squares that we never imagined seeing in this way, full of Salvadorans who can finally leave their homes without fear. Additionally, El Salvador has become the host of world-class events, such as Miss Universe 2023, which has put the country back on the international map.

All of this has allowed El Salvador, once known as the “capital of death,” to now be recognized as the safest country on the continent.

Investment and tourism have increased, and the economy is reaching unprecedented levels. However, opponents of the government criticize these improvements and even talk about an authoritarian regime, but this only reflects their narrow-mindedness and their discontent at not having the privileges they used to have in the past.

Today, we have a country that, no matter how much a few try to deny it, turns us into small giants thanks to the courage and determination of President Nayib Bukele.

