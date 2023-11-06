Ukrainian President Zelensky Invites Trump to Observe War with Russia, Disputes Claim of Quick Resolution

President Zelensky Invites Former President Trump to Witness Ukrainian War Against Russia

Kyiv, Ukraine – In an unexpected turn of events, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has extended an invitation to former United States President Donald Trump to visit Ukraine and closely observe the ongoing conflict with Russia. Zelensky’s invitation comes in response to Trump’s claims that he could single-handedly end the war within 24 hours, a statement that Ukraine’s President finds both unrealistic and naive.

During an interview with the American network NBC on Sunday, Zelensky welcomed Trump to visit the war-torn nation, stating, “The former president mentioned that in about 24 hours he could manage and end the war. What can I say about that? I welcome him to come.” However, Zelensky emphasized that he would need only “24 minutes” to explain to Trump the complexities of the conflict and the impossibility of a swift resolution. He pointed out that peace is not attainable at the moment because of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s unwavering position.

Zelensky’s call to Trump also serves as a plea for more military aid from the United States. The Ukrainian president warned that if Russia continues unchecked, American soldiers could be drawn into a larger-scale war in Europe in the future. “If Russia kills all of us, she will attack NATO countries and you will send your sons to fight,” Zelensky stated, urging Washington to provide increased support to Ukrainian forces.

In response to the urgent appeal, President Joe Biden has been pressuring the US Congress to approve an additional $106 billion in spending. This funding would primarily be utilized to bolster Ukraine’s defense capabilities, along with supporting allies such as Israel and those in the Indo-Pacific region. Meanwhile, Republicans have put forth their own plan, advocating for $14.3 billion in aid solely for Israel and excluding Ukraine.

The situation in Ukraine remains tense as Ukrainian forces continue to clash with Russian-backed separatists in the eastern regions of Donetsk and Luhansk. Despite ongoing diplomatic efforts, peace between the two nations seems distant, with the conflict now in its eighth year.

As Zelensky extends the invitation to Trump, it remains to be seen whether the former US president will accept the offer to witness firsthand the devastating consequences of the Ukrainian war. The impact of this visit, if it materializes, could potentially impact future international efforts to resolve the conflict and prevent further escalation.

(DZC/rr – EFE, Reuters)

