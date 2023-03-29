Alias ​​’El Indio’ was killed by a gunshot wound to the head, apparently in events that occurred in the early hours of this Tuesday, February 28, since the body was found at 9:20 in the morning by locals.

This crime happened on the right bank of the Guatapurí River in the vicinity of the Nueva Colombia neighborhood, according to the authorities.

The authorities indicated that when they found out what happened, they carried out neighborhood work in order to establish some type of information, but the community indicated that they knew nothing, had not heard gunshots, and had not seen any suspicious persons in the sector.

Likewise, judicial police officials indicated that the place where the body was found is uninhabited.

