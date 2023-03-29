Cuatro opts for being ‘On everyone’s lips’, while laSexta opts for the cinema with ‘Elite mercenaries’

Antenna 3 broadcasts tonight the last installment of ‘the circle of celebrities‘ (10:45 p.m.). Juanra Bonet will lead this new contest in which a large number of celebrities will have fun helping the contestants while they are sitting in a large revolving circle. The celebrities will have a clear objective: to help the anonymous contestants answer the questions and win the final prize. In this installment, María del Monte, Fernando Romay, David Bustamante, Loles León, Alberto Chicote, Bibiana Fernández and El Sevilla will be the seven celebrities, each of whom will be experts in a different category.

‘TV days‘ occupies part of the prime time of the 1 of TVE this Wednesday (10:50 p.m.). The space presented by Julia Otero will review those programs that changed us forever and their creators. It will be the day that television became modern. ‘Días de tele’ will reflect on the most avant-garde programs on television, those that promote social and cultural changes. Pablo González Batista will review the most transgressive decade on television: the 80s. Javier Gurruchaga will be on the set as an exceptional witness, who will recall his experience directing ‘Viaje con nosotros’, a groundbreaking program that caused numerous controversies; while Boris Izaguirre will remember how his appearance on the small screen swept away numerous prejudices. In addition, Estopa will celebrate his 24 years in the world of music with a very personal interview; Yolanda Ramos and Samanta Villar will relive those television milestones in which they were protagonists; the podcasters La Pija and La Quinqui will describe what it means to be modern today; and Borja Terán will analyze the formats that have revolutionized our environment. As every week, José Miguel Contreras and Carolina Iglesias will contribute their particular vision of television.

A new installment of the second season of ‘Disappeared’ arrives tonight at Telecinco (23:00 hours). After locating Lidia’s whereabouts, the members of Group 2 must determine if the young woman, in the hands of the Reyes brothers, is being held or remains there of her own free will, before taking action. Chief Inspector Abad and Sonia Ledesma set a plan in motion to meet the girl, trying not to interfere in the investigation carried out in parallel by the Narcotics Unit. Meanwhile, the situation of Lidia, lover of Tito Reyes, the eldest son of the clan, is complicated at times. Carmen Fuentes, for her part, receives a singular request for help from Ricky, the young man responsible for the disappearance of her son Pablo, who asks for her help to find her mother, a problematic drug addict. Leaving her rancor behind, the president of Ayuda Desaparecidos agrees to do so. After agreeing to help Carmen, Azhar sneaks into Ulahabi’s house behind the backs of Santiago Abad and his colleagues from the Central Brigade for the Investigation of Crimes against Persons. Meanwhile, Sebas continues to fight for custody of her daughter and Sonia tries to rebuild her relationship with her sister-in-law Maite.

The Negreira case, on scene in Cuatro

For its part, a special of ‘On everyone’s lips‘ about the case negreira It will be Cuatro’s bet tonight (10:50 p.m.). Diego Losada and Manu Carreño will host this Wednesday (10:50 p.m.) a special installment of Cuatro’s current affairs format, which will broadcast an investigative work prepared by El Mundo journalists Esteban Urreiztieta and Orfeo Suárez with unpublished documentation on the case. Sports journalists Irene Junquera (El Desmarque), Vanesa de Lucio (Radio Marca), Joan Lluís García (RAC1) and Fernando Polo (Mundo Deportivo); Court journalist María Jamardo (El Debate) and former referee Juan Ansuátegui Roca, among others, will assess this alleged plot of corruption in Spanish football.

Bruce Willis, protagonist in laSexta

A new pass of ‘Elite Mercenaries‘ is the bet of the sixth for this Wednesday (10:30 p.m.). Billionaire Donovan Chalmers (Bruce Willis)’s work is so valuable that he hires mercenaries to protect it. Despite this, a terrorist group manages to kidnap his daughter to get closer to him.