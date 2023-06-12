El Salvador registers 5 consecutive days without homicides in June 2023

Last June 10 ended without homicides in the entire Salvadoran territory, adding a total of 5 consecutive days without deaths due to violent causes so far in June of this year.

It should be noted that 2022 closed as the safest year in the country’s history, and 2023 is set to surpass it. This thanks to the measures implemented by the Government, such as the Territorial Control Plan, the Exception Regime and the War against Gangs.

President Nayib Bukele highlighted these historical levels of security, and expressed during his speech for his four years in office: “Now we have a level of security that Latin American countries dream of and I am not saying it to boast, but so that each one can achieve it.” analyze and be aware of what we are achieving. We lost our fear, we stopped the free fall in which we were coming and we began to fly above our own expectations.