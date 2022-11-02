Home News Onè di Fonte the brother of Miriam’s boyfriend: “I told you to stop”. The video story
Onè di Fonte the brother of Miriam’s boyfriend: “I told you to stop”. The video story

Onè di Fonte the brother of Miriam’s boyfriend: “I told you to stop”. The video story

“I told Miriam to stop because at that time of night there are crazy people who come back from the disco.” Luca Dal Bello, brother of Tommaso dal Bello, the latter boyfriend of the victim of the accident of Onè di Fonte, Miriam Ciobanu. “If the cameras work, they show that I tried to stop the girl. My brother told me they had argued over jealousies but nothing serious.” (video interview Stefano Cavicchi)

03:26

