Economy: Franco Tatò died, he was 90 years old
Economy: Franco Tatò died, he was 90 years old

Economy: Franco Tatò died, he was 90 years old

Franco Tatò died of a stroke tonight at the age of 90. The former manager was hospitalized in San Giovanni Rotondo, in Puglia, where he was due to undergo heart surgery. To give the news his assistant, Alice Sormani. Tatò died on the eve of an operation for which he was hospitalized at the Casa Sollievo della Sofevole hospital. Beside him his wife Sonia and daughter Carolina.

Tatò was the protagonist of the rescue of several corporate groups. A life in Olivetti, where he has climbed all the positions, he was also vice president and CEO of Mondadori to move to Fininvest. In 1996, with the Prodi government, the move to Enel. From August 2003 to 2014 he was CEO of the Istituto della Enciclopedia Italiana Treccani.

