El Salvador wins its sixth bronze medal at the XXIV Central American and Caribbean Games

On this day, El Salvador adds its sixth bronze medal in the XXIV edition of the Central American and Caribbean Games 2023, after Josselyn Portillo won the bronze medal in the 68 kg wrestling category, after defeating the Dominican Gloria Segura .

The Salvadoran, Josselyn Portillo, mother of two children and a nurse by profession, has been training wrestling for 17 years, and was proud to represent the country on international stages.

With this, El Salvador is positioned in the ninth position within the medal table of the Central American and Caribbean Games 2023, reaching 6 bronze medals and 3 gold.

