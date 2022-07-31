Home News Elections 2022 / Count at the top M5S: no exceptions to the limit of two terms. Carfagna is a candidate with Calenda
Elections 2022 / Count at the top M5S: no exceptions to the limit of two terms. Carfagna is a candidate with Calenda

Elections 2022 / Count at the top M5S: no exceptions to the limit of two terms. Carfagna is a candidate with Calenda

Towards Appendino in the M5s list, his ‘negligent’ condemnation does not stop candidacy

The charge of the unknown. It is one of the risks that the M5S runs after the decision – not yet formalized – not to derogate from the two-term ceiling rule. Jump, among others, Roberto Fico and Paola Taverna, Virginia Raggi and Danilo Toninelli (the most loved from the base), Roberta Lombardi and her longtime enemy, Virginia Raggi. And again Stefano Buffagni, Vito Crimi, Federico D’Incà and Riccardo Fraccaro. The names to be spent in the electoral campaign are reduced to a flicker, in addition to that of Giuseppe Conte on the track remains, for example, the minister and head of delegation Stefano Patuanelli. The unknown Alessandro Di Battista remains firm. However, the name of another well-known face of the Movement, the former mayor Chiara Appendino, also appears at the top of the M5S: her candidacy, authoritative sources report to beraking latest news, is taken for granted.

