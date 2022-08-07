“We all have the right to be alive. Justice for Alika”, the written in English and Italian on a banner with the green and white colors of Nigeria, is leading the procession, which also includes about 500 Nigerians from all over Italy, present the Italian anti-racist coordination, which started from in front of the Civitanova Marche stadium for an initiative of solidarity with the family of Alika Ogorchuckwu. The 39-year-old Nigerian street vendor was killed on July 29 in the street with beatings and ‘crushed’ to the ground, after asking for alms from the 32-year-old from Salerno Filippo Ferlazzo now in jail.

All we want justice

At the head of the ‘snake’ also Alika’s wife, Charity Oriakhi: “My husband was a good and quiet person with everyone, he played and greeted everyone. I want justice for my husband”. Together with her, accompanied by the family lawyer, Francesco Mantella, two of Alika’s six brothers. “He loves your neighbor as yourself”, reads another sign displayed by the demonstrators who have begun to move towards the headquarters of the Municipality of Civitanova (present among others the mayor Fabrizio Ciarapica) to the cry of “All we want justice”, we all want justice. Alika’s family members wear black shirts with white words “Justice for Alika” and the other green or white shirts.

Violence, not racism

Ogorchuckwu’s family, “never thought of an episode that could have the racist gesture as its purpose, today we need to clear the field of this fueled thought. Family and community have never intended the gesture as racist, but of violence that as such it must be condemned regardless of who suffers it or who implements it “, reiterated Mantella.

After starting, the procession stopped for a few moments as people from Civitanova Marche who had helped organize the event had asked for a stop to wait for other participants arriving from Milan with some buses: for this reason the van with speakers and music in the head at the ‘serpentone’ he had stopped for a few minutes. After a dialogue, at times agitated between the representatives of the Nigerian community and the demonstrators from Civitanova – there were also officials from the Police Headquarters who are monitoring the situation which is absolutely calm -, the procession resumed its march ‘bypassing’ the truck.

Solidarity from all over Italy

“It is a nice gesture – commented Sammy Kunoun, a representative of the Nigerian community – that a lot of people arrive but we must respect the times given to us by the Police Headquarters to make the procession and we cannot wait for other buses to arrive from Milan. procession in the square “. Also present at the demonstration are members of the non-partisan committee “29 July”, born after the murder of the 39-year-old street vendor, of the Italian anti-racist coordination, and of other associations and citizens who show their closeness to Alika’s family and say no to any form of violence or discrimination. Among the participants in the parade there are people from various parts of Italy, including many citizens of San Severino Marche (Macerata) where Alika’s family has lived for many years.

The mayor: “Civitanova is not racist”

“We reiterate that Civitanova Marche is not a racist city, much less indifferent or insensitive and that the gesture of a person cannot be linked to our community which has always been welcoming, hospitable and open and has always worked for peaceful coexistence”. Thus the mayor of Civitanova Marche Fabrizio Ciarapica who, together with the deputy mayor, participates in the parade. “The event unites many ethnic groups, especially the Italian community under a single flag which is that of peace: – affirms Ciarapica – today we condemn every act of violence, this atrocious fact that has taken place. We reiterate that Civitanova Marche is not a city racist and even less indifferent or insensitive and the gesture of a person cannot be associated with our community which has always been welcoming, hospitable and open and has always worked for peaceful coexistence “.

“We immediately took action, from the following day, by setting up a fund to give immediate help to Alika’s family – remembers the mayor, responding to reporters on the sidelines of the event – to allow the payment of funeral expenses; at the same time we are working with the Municipality of San Severino Marche (where the family of the 39-year-old who was killed resides, ed) to implement actions in order to give prolonged help. Let’s not forget Alika, her family and her son Emmanuel “.