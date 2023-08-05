The opening of the activities of the 2023 season of Moulay Abdullah Amghar

Electronic science – Abdul Karim Jabrawy

After the end of its day, Friday, the fourth of August, the activities of the 2023 edition of the season of the good guardian, Moulay Abdallah Amghar, were inaugurated in the province of El Jadida. In defining the season and its objectives, and welcoming its visitors who make pilgrimages to it from various cities and regions of the Kingdom, as well as from outside the country, and the developments known to the 2023 edition were also expressed, whether in relation to the organization or the revitalization paragraphs that will be known in its various spaces.

After the official delegation visited the tomb of the righteous saint, Moulay Abdallah Amghar, and listened to verses from the Holy Quran and praises of the Prophet, Friday prayers were performed in the mosque adjacent to the shrine.

In parallel, the main engine knew the process of registering cavalry and squadrons to facilitate the participation of all and to tightly organize the participation.

It is expected that this edition will be very popular, and it will be a distinguished success in view of the organizational procedures and measures that have been taken, as well as the activation and awareness paragraphs that have been approved.

