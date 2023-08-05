Title: General Secretary Xi Jinping Emphasizes the Importance of Chinese-Style Modernization in Coordinating Material and Spiritual Civilization

Date: August 4, 20XX

Introduction:

In a recent documentary series titled “Assuming a New Cultural Mission to Build a Modern Civilization of the Chinese Nation,” General Secretary Xi Jinping highlighted the significance of Chinese-style modernization in achieving a harmonious balance between material and spiritual civilization. His speeches and actions throughout the year have underscored the importance of cultural inheritance and development, as well as the role of Chinese civilization in promoting global progress.

Inheritance and Development of Chinese Culture:

During a symposium on cultural inheritance and development held on June 2nd, General Secretary Xi Jinping delivered a comprehensive address on major theoretical and practical issues related to Chinese culture. He called for the promotion of cultural prosperity and the construction of a culturally powerful country, emphasizing the need to build a modern civilization of the Chinese nation from a new starting point. General Secretary Xi Jinping urged collective efforts to create a new culture that is relevant to the present era.

The Significance of Chinese Civilization:

General Secretary Xi Jinping pointed out that the integration of Marxism with China‘s unique reality and excellent traditional Chinese culture is crucial in opening up and developing socialism with Chinese characteristics. He stressed that this integration, known as the “second combination,” represents a liberation of the mind. By fostering cultural self-confidence and deepening the understanding of traditional Chinese culture, the mission to build a modern civilization of the Chinese nation can be more effectively fulfilled.

Preservation and Protection of Traditional Culture:

Throughout the year, General Secretary Xi Jinping has conducted several visits and inspections focused on the protection and inheritance of traditional Chinese culture. Whether exploring the history of Chinese civilization at the Yuncheng Museum in Shanxi, or emphasizing the importance of archaeology at the Chinese Archaeological Museum of the Chinese Academy of History, General Secretary Xi Jinping has consistently emphasized the significance of cultural legacy.

Promoting Chinese-Style Modernization:

During a work report meeting in Jiangsu, General Secretary Xi Jinping emphasized that the construction of modern civilization of the Chinese nation is not only an essential requirement for achieving Chinese-style modernization but also an integral part of building socialist spiritual civilization. His visits to the Pingjiang historical and cultural street in Suzhou and the historical sites in Sichuan and Shaanxi further demonstrate his dedication to cultural heritage and promotion.

Global Civilization Initiative:

In a high-level dialogue between the Communist Party of China and the world‘s political parties, General Secretary Xi Jinping proposed the Global Civilization Initiative. This initiative calls for the joint advocacy of respect for the diversity of world civilizations, the promotion of common values, the importance of civilization inheritance and innovation, and the strengthening of international cultural exchanges and cooperation. This plan has received positive responses from the international community.

Conclusion:

Under the leadership of General Secretary Xi Jinping, Chinese-style modernization has prioritized the core values of socialism and focused on enriching people’s lives and promoting the overall development of the nation. By placing equal importance on material and spiritual civilization, China aims to create a new form of human civilization, contributing to global progress and harmony.