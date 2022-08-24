32 days after the vote, the electoral campaign gets underway. Parties and alignments put their proposals on the table, which had already emerged during the Communion and Liberation Meeting in Rimini. The energy issue dominates, with gas prices rising by more than 200% and the cold season just around the corner. Added to this is the risk of closure for 90 thousand companies. And on the energy clash, the Minister of Ecological Transition Roberto Cingolani assures: «We will implement a plan for rationing». The energy issue will be the real test of the future government. And then health, school, safety, social issues, the crux of citizenship income and minimum wages that yesterday heated the audience in Rimini with all the leaders, from Giorgia Meloni to Matteo Salvini and Enrico Letta and Luigi Di But I. And today Prime Minister Mario Draghi will speak from the stage of the Cl Meeting. There is expectation for his words.

10.48 – Melons, left careless on safety, Fdi priority For radical chic theme is right. State intervention is needed immediately

«Shooting in our cities is becoming a more difficult undertaking every day: widespread petty crime, violence, open-air dealing, baby gangs. Streets, squares, sometimes entire neighborhoods completely abandoned to decay and removed from the control of the state, often consigned to the putrid rules of the mafia and organized crime. Phenomena present above all in the urban suburbs and in the areas of greatest discomfort, which the left has not been able to or did not want to oppose, partly out of indifference, partly because they are always comfortably seated in their glossy radical chic lounges, partly for ideological approach, because security is basically a right thing for them. State intervention is needed immediately, now ». The president of the Brothers of Italy Giorgia Meloni says in a video on Facebook «Restoring security and legality and the fight against degradation – she underlines – are among the priorities of Fratelli d’Italia. Starting with greater coverage of the territory: we will increase the resources and equipment of the Police, we will relaunch and strengthen the “Safe roads” operation, we will increase video surveillance where necessary. We will requalify the suburbs, especially the most degraded ones, because social well-being and security also pass through the redemption of those areas and the people who live in them. And therefore we will encourage the opening of activities in those areas, especially in the evening, because every light on and every raised shutter are safeguards of legality and contrast to degradation. It is time for the state to reclaim its prerogatives and go back to doing what citizens pay their taxes for. It is time for citizens to take back their cities ”.

10.35 – Berlusconi, abstention is self-defeating. FI leader: “Renzi and Calenda have condemned themselves to irrelevance”

Every day “we will give the Italians one more reason why it is in their interest to go and vote and of course vote Forza Italia. Today almost 50% of the voters threaten abstention. A self-defeating behavior that also becomes a disaster for democracy ». The leader of Fi Silvio Berlusconi says this in an interview with Il Riformista. In the Italian center-right “there is nothing comparable to extremist or sovereign parties of other European countries” he reiterates, also speaking of the PNRR which “with minimal adjustments” is “to be pushed forward as quickly as possible. I would consider it very serious to lose resources that I myself, working in Europe with great commitment, have obtained for Italy, convincing the main leaders of the EPP ». Finally, with respect to Renzi and Calenda “they have condemned themselves to irrelevance – underlines Berlusconi -. I said over and over that our doors were open to anyone who wanted to create a true liberal center. But obviously their intent was not this ».

10.21 – Melons, more resources for safety in the cities

«State intervention is needed immediately, now. Restoration of security and legality and the fight against degradation are among the priorities of Fratelli d’Italia. Starting with greater coverage of the territory: we will increase the resources and equipment of the law enforcement agencies, we will relaunch and strengthen the “Safe roads” operation, we will increase video surveillance where necessary. We will requalify the suburbs, especially the most degraded ones, because social well-being and security also pass through the redemption of those areas and the people who live in them. And therefore we will encourage the opening of activities in those areas, especially in the evening, because every light on and every raised shutter are safeguards of legality and contrast to degradation. It is time for the state to reclaim its prerogatives and go back to doing what citizens pay their taxes for. It is time for citizens to take back their cities ”. The leader of FdI, Giorgia Meloni, said this in a video posted on social media.

10.09 – Di Maio, Income must be modified, not abolished: “Few regions where employment centers work”

“Those who want to abolish the Citizenship Income are Salvini Meloni and Berlusconi. I don’t want to abolish it. There is an audience of pensioners and disabled people who should not be touched, then there are all those who are able to work. I did not say that income is not working, but employment centers are not working in almost all regions of Italy. So income must be changed to work better in this sense. If one is able to work and is taking income and there is a free job, he cannot continue to take it. The company must give him the opportunity to go to work. the company proposes the job and if the job is not accepted the income is exceeded, it cannot take it anymore. The regions where the employment centers operate can be counted on the fingers of one hand. The laws are not totems when they don’t work well don’t have to abolish them but improve them “. This was stated by the Foreign Minister and political head of Civic Engagement Luigi Di Maio, guest of Morning on Canale 5.

09.56 – Salvini, “we will not touch 194. Woman’s choice”

“We will not touch the law 194, the last word belongs to the woman, not to the state, if anything, the possibility must be given to the woman in difficulty to make the choice. I think of those who find themselves in economic difficulties ». The leader of the League, Matteo Salvini, said this on Radio 2

09.55 – Hope, premier? With Letta Paese in safe hands

«Premier candidate? Salvini and Meloni would represent an adventure for the country. With their friends Orba’n and Le Pen, Italy would be weaker and more isolated in Europe. Enrico Letta, on the other hand, is serious and reliable. With him the country is in safe hands ». Roberto Speranza declares it.

09.44 – Di Maio: “Whoever says stop sanctions is in Putin’s interests”

«It is clear that we must achieve peace through diplomacy and we must do it as soon as possible. The effort to bring Putin to the table was maximum »but« whoever says he wants to lift the sanctions on Putin is in Putin’s interests. I asked Salvini for a confrontation, but he is running away. He seems to have gone from “Italians first” to “Putin’s interests first” ». Thus Luigi Di Maio, leader of Civic Commitment, in connection with ‘Morning News‘ on Canale 5. “We are giving the money from our bills to Putin”, continues the head of the Farnesina regarding the battle on the roof over the price of energy .

09.40 – Salvini, better law on family that in Hungary

“The most advanced law for the family is that of Hungary: there are a lot of help, parental leave extended to grandparents, among the most advanced in Europe.” This was stated by the leader of the League, Matteo Salvini, to the microphones of Radio 24

09.29 – Di Maio posts insults to the M5s candidate: “Dear Conte, I respect person first of all”

«Dear Giuseppe, respect for the person comes first. As you wrote in the statute of your party: “Aggressive verbal expressions must be considered on a par with violent behavior.” You draw the consequences ». The leader of Civic Commitment Luigi Di Maio writes it on Facebook, posting the insults against him published on social networks by the grillino candidate Gaetano Amato, who had addressed the Foreign Minister as a “piece of m …”. «I just hope that in addition to writing them certain principles are really respected. But perhaps it is asking too much », concludes the head of the Farnesina, addressing Conte.

09.26 – Salvini: “Russia sanctions done badly, they affect us more, they need to be rethought”

«The sanctions on Russia have obviously been badly done. The sanctions should have brought Russia to its knees. After 6 months, the exact opposite happened. I think it is normal then to rethink them. If we are benefiting those we should sanction, it does not work and therefore in Brussels they should think about it ». So Matteo Salvini on Radio 24.

09.20 Berlusconion Ponte Stretto this time they won’t stop us

The Strait of Messina is “a great work that is indispensable to make our country more united and more modern, a work that has been discussed for many years but which unfortunately has never been completed”. The leader of Forza Italia, Silvio Berlusconi, says this in today’s “pill” of the program. «I have always believed – he continues – that the bridge over the Strait was an absolute priority and that it constituted one of the most important projects for our country. I haven’t changed my mind. The bridge remains a top priority, not only to connect Calabria and Sicily, but to complete one of Europe’s main rail and motorway traffic corridors. This time they won’t stop us. This is our project, this is our commitment to which we will never fail. On 25 September we will go to the elections and take over the leadership of the country. We will therefore be able to finally start the construction of the bridge that will connect Sicily to Calabria, bringing benefits not only to these two regions, but to the whole of Southern Italy and finally allowing the construction of the fundamental infrastructures for development, from motorways to connections with trains. high speed, motorways and railways to which 11 million Italians are entitled and which they have been waiting for for too many years ”.

09.20 – Read: “Struck by the no to the extension of compulsory schooling”

«What did I say to Giorgia Meloni? I see that some photos were also posted in which we were all together »the various participants in the debate yesterday at the Rimini Meeting,« I am very sorry to disappoint the curiosity but the only theme was the organization of the debate ». So Enrico Letta to Rtl 102.5. “It was a useful debate. I was struck by the fact that the audience did not appreciate the proposed extension of compulsory schooling ».

09.15 – Read: “No comparison between me and Meloni? I don’t know, important informed voters “

«I have no idea, I’m ready to confront myself by talking about everything with everyone. The question of abstruse rules interests me little. What matters is that all citizens can get information, listen and get an idea ». So Enrico Letta to Rtl 102.5 about the fact that he could skip the comparison with Giorgia Meloni.

09.10 – Letta: “I premier If the Italians ask me, I’ll do it”

Speech by the leader of the Dem Enrico Letta who, on the hypothesis that he could do the premier, replied as follows: «I premier? If the Italians ask me, I do it ». On Giorgia Meloni he said: “Meloni censored by social media, she is on the same line as Trump”.