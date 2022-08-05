09:54

Renzi to Berlusconi: “Dear Silvio, no thanks”

“For the elections? Dear Silvio, no thanks ». Thus, speaking of Rtl 102.5, the leader of IV, Matteo Renzi he addressed the president of Forza Italia Silvio Berlusconi who the previous day had said referring to “If (Renzi, ed) really wanted to build the center, he would do it with us”. «We do not participate in the center-right – Renzi clarified – because there are those who have always voted against Mario Draghi. We have been and will be on Draghi’s side. I listened to Berlusconi yesterday, I listened to him with pleasure. I thank him for telling me I’m smart. ‘ And again: «I have great respect for him. On the contrary, I say it: we must have the courage not to attack our opponents. The M5S has done it too often in recent years ”.