Calenda: Pd decide, there is a limit to agreement with Si-Verdi and Di Maio
The pact with the Democratic Party cannot be changed “not even the header, the numbering of the pages”. He said it Carlo Calenda on Radio 24. «Every day I read statements from Fratoianni and Bonelli who say no to everything. If their position is completely opposed to the agreement with the Democratic Party, the Democratic Party will have to decide whether to keep the agreement with us, upset it or throw in everything and its opposite. But he would have a problem with us, ”explained the Action leader. «There is a limit, clarity, objectives and not to give a single vote of Action to Di Maio, D’Incà and defectors of the 5 stars. For me it is better if they return to their previous profession, nothingness, ”added Calenda.
Renzi to Berlusconi: “Dear Silvio, no thanks”
“For the elections? Dear Silvio, no thanks ». Thus, speaking of Rtl 102.5, the leader of IV, Matteo Renzi he addressed the president of Forza Italia Silvio Berlusconi who the previous day had said referring to “If (Renzi, ed) really wanted to build the center, he would do it with us”. «We do not participate in the center-right – Renzi clarified – because there are those who have always voted against Mario Draghi. We have been and will be on Draghi’s side. I listened to Berlusconi yesterday, I listened to him with pleasure. I thank him for telling me I’m smart. ‘ And again: «I have great respect for him. On the contrary, I say it: we must have the courage not to attack our opponents. The M5S has done it too often in recent years ”.