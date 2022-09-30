Listen to the audio version of the article

If Matteo Salvini depopulates on TikTok, with Giuseppe Conte following closely (all the others detached), if Meloni is full of sponsorships on Facebook and Instagram, Enrico Letta wins the title of politician most quoted on Twitter. @enricoletta has been tagged 1 million times during this election campaign, thus appearing for almost a tenth of all conversations devoted to the September 25 elections. A record which, however, does not correspond to a record to boast about. Because on the microbloggling platform founded by Jack Dorsey and now in the sights of Elon Musk, the politician mentioned in the tweets of others is almost always the target of the arrows of opponents, who with greater or lesser imagination rage on those in particular who are less familiar with the social interaction.

The statistics of # electionpolitics2022

The Italian political elections were an opportunity to boost conversations on Twitter, with over 10 million tweets in a few weeks, with a peak on the occasion of 25 and 26 September, the day of the vote and discussions on the results. A fact, the latter, which confirms the role of Twitter as a privileged platform for conversations on political matters. Behind the secretaries of the Democratic Party Enrico Letta (730 thousand followers) was placed by the number of citations Carlo Calenda (430 thousand followers), who over the years has built a particularly close visibility and interaction with the digital community of his supporters on Twitter. Third in the ranking Giorgia Meloni (1.4 million followers): the overall winner of the consultations has attracted the attention of users on Twitter, for better or for worse.

Elections for Twitter

For the occasion, the hashtag # eventipolitiche2l22, which was accompanied by a special emoji created by the platform, used between 21 July and 26 September more than 350 thousand times. Twitter says that among the most debated topics in recent weeks have been employment, energy prices, climate and inflation. Worth noting is the partnership on the occasion of the vote with the Ministry of the Interior, which took the form of a notice that redirected people looking for information on the elections to a dedicated page on the official website of the Interior Ministry.

In addition to a dedicated Event Page with all the latest news on the elections and instructions on how to vote with content in four languages, which has totaled over 1 million views. An anomalous electoral campaign, started on 21 July with the vote on the Draghi government and continued amidst a bit of intolerance and seasonal distractions, played and fought above all on social networks where the contenders challenged each other by sponsoring a considerable number of posts (Fratelli d Italy in the lead for spending, Pd in ​​the lead for number of publications), with the exception of the M5s which nevertheless limited the decline compared to the previous political elections.

Longing for irony

Everything can be said of the # political elections2022 except that they have ignited the spirits and have passionate voters. The irony has been the spice of these last two months lived – it should be said – on social media. The most read tweet? It could only be a ironic and funny video that in a sort of Blob brings together the declarations of the politicians of recent weeks, with unexpected and amusing results, edited by Il Grande Scourge.