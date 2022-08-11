Tourism has restarted: over 23 million Italians have been or will go on vacation between July and August alone. The vast majority in our country. An important restart after the strong slowdown caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, despite the war and political instability due to the fall of the government and the elections scheduled for 25 September. And, precisely from a strategic sector such as that of tourism, the political manifesto of Sistema Trasporti, the first association of NCC and national tourist buses, starts. The proposal is in fact to create “a new Ministry of Tourism and Mobility”, because – the document reads – the politicians who will lead the new executive and the new parliamentarians “15% of the Italian GDP must have a reference ministry that take care of growth and operations in the field. Mobility and tourism are already closely linked today and will be indispensable for the future of the country “. The idea came from the president of the association Francesco Artusa.

“A little more than a month after the elections, we have heard very few concrete proposals in the economic field and none on the issues of mobility and tourism – he tells La Stampa -. We present the 9 programmatic points with which we will try to give that propulsive thrust of doing, as per the tradition of Italian entrepreneurship and associations ». The proposals come at a time like this, in the middle of an atypical election campaign in the middle of summer, because “there are 70/80 thousand workers who have no representation or in parliament”, explains Artusa at the helm of what is today the most representative association in the field of Nccs. In addition to the creation of an ad hoc ministry, there are 8 other proposals from the NCC: «Inviolability of non-scheduled public services and tourist activities. A new principle that allows you to remove all those bureaucratic and administrative obstacles that prevent you from operating 7 days a week; regulation of all tourist intermediation and mobility platforms with minimum objectives of fiscal equity and strict liability for anyone who sells services online and offline, favoring fair competition with equal rules “, these at a general level. Specifically, for the ‘Tourist Bus’ sector, Sistema Trasporti asks: «The launch of professional fuel exempted from excise duties and with a maximum limit set by law; simplifications for the training and hiring of new staff and the modification of the procurement code with exceeding the maximum discount “.

Interventions were also requested for the NCC Car sector (In addition to the interventions shared with the Tourist Buses): “The substantial revision of Law 21/92 with the approval of the ‘Veritas’ law proposal based on regionalization and raising of professionalism that guarantees both service to local communities and growth to the most deserving companies in an increasingly competitive European market ». And for tourism in particular, the idea is that of «Privatization of the management of cultural heritage with public tenders. No more closures or inaccessible sites due to inefficiency or disorganization. Compulsory certification for travel agents and hospitality businesses ». It is, according to the association’s manifesto, “the guarantee for customers as well as a tool to combat illegal activities”. “The elections are a great opportunity to do better – concludes Artusa -, these are the laws we need that involve thousands of workers but we have not yet heard any politicians address or include one of these points in their program”.