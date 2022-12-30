Home News Electrification of the Ivrea-Aosta railway: the tender for the design of 80 million has been announced
Electrification of the Ivrea-Aosta railway: the tender for the design of 80 million has been announced

Electrification of the Ivrea-Aosta railway: the tender for the design of 80 million has been announced

IVREA. Rete Ferroviaria Italiana (FS Italiane Group) has launched the tender for the executive design and construction of electrification interventions on the Ivrea-Aosta section along the Chivasso-Aosta railway line. The total value amounts to approximately 80 million euros, also financed with funds from the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR), and activation is expected by 2026.

The interventions are part of the broader project for the adaptation and improvement of the Chivasso-Aosta railway line, based on the provisions of the Framework Program Agreement between the Valle d’Aosta Region and RFI and is aimed at increasing and improving the performance of services on the line Aosta – Ivrea – Turin.

The project consists in the electrification of the 66 km stretch of line between Ivrea and Aosta, and involves the construction of three new electrical substations in Donnas, Chatillon and Aosta with the adaptation of the works of art and tunnels along the section.

The adjustment of the Nus and Hone Bard stations to international standards in terms of accessibility for people with reduced mobility is also envisaged, with the construction of an underpass and an overpass respectively, lifts, paths for the visually impaired and raised sidewalks.

At the end of the works, the electrification of the Ivrea-Aosta section will allow the circulation of fully electric trains, as an alternative or replacement to the current diesel and bimodal trains, allowing greater availability in terms of capacity and an increase in the standards of regularity and punctuality beyond that contribute to the pursuit of global sustainable development strategies.

