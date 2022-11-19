Listen to the audio version of the article

Among the measures that eventually entered the Aiuti quater decree law, in addition to those against high energy costs that form the basic backbone, there are some that concern operations that we carry out many times a day: payments. These range, in particular, from the new cash ceiling of 5 thousand euros, initially expected in the maneuver and ultimately anticipated in this provision, to the bonus for cash registers. “In accordance with the law – said Giorgia Meloni, on the occasion of the press conference organized to illustrate the solutions contained in the new decree -, there is a contribution of 50 euros to small traders for the purchase of the Pos”.

Raising the ceiling on cash to 5 thousand euros

In the provision approved by the Meloni government, which exploits the entire hoard of 9.1 billion certified by Nadef, comes the already announced increase in the cash cap, which from 2023 will go from the current threshold of 2 thousand euros to 5 thousand (from January it would have been reduced to one thousand euros). A compromise threshold between the pressing of the League to raise the ceiling to 10 thousand euros and the other forces of the majority who do not want to let their guard down too much on tax evasion and money laundering. “The choice made is to parameterize the cash ceiling to the European average,” Meloni explained. Italy, as underlined by The European House – Ambrosetti 2022 Report, is a country heavily dependent on cash: it ranks 29th in the world for the impact of cash on the economy and ranks 24th out of 27 EU countries in the “Cashless Society Index”, falling by two positions.

Cash register bonuses

To encourage the use of electronic payments, therefore, the executive has relaunched the tax bonus for VAT numbers that install a device for digital receipts. For 2023, a contribution is granted to adapt the tools used for the memorization and electronic transmission of receipts. The bonus, to be used in compensation as a tax credit, is equal to 100% of the expenditure incurred, for a maximum of 50 euros for each instrument and in any case within the total expenditure limit of 80 million.

Deputy Minister Leo: no to fines pos

So far the measures of the new provision on the payment front. In the 2023 maneuver, which the Council of Ministers should approve upon the return of Prime Minister Meloni from the G20 in Bali, there could be news on the Pos. The Deputy Minister of Economy, Maurizio Leo has in fact outlined the hypothesis of eliminating the sanctions for traders who do not accept payments this tool. The squeeze is recent: the sanctions for businesses, businesses and professionals who do not allow their customers to pay with Pos have been enforced since June 30 of this year.

The sanction taken in June

In particular, it concerned an administrative fine of 30 euros, increased by 4% of the value of the transaction for which payment acceptance was refused. For example, Codacons explains, in the event of refusal of a payment of 100 euros via the Pos, the trader faces a fine of 34 euros (30 euros for a fixed fine and 4 euros for the variable one).