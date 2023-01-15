January 15, 2023. Chocoano midfielder Elkin Blanco, 33, left soccer and settled in his native Acandí (Chocó) since the end of 2022 to dedicate himself to country life with his family.

Elkin Blanco parted ways with the Always Ready Bolivian club on June 1, 2022 when he played the last game with the Bolivian club’s shirt.

Blanco had a 14-year career in professionalism after winning six titles and wearing the jerseys of Once Caldas, Millonarios FC, Sheriff Tiraspol, Atlético Nacional, América de Cali, Rionegro Águilas, Atlético Bucaramanga, Orense from Ecuador, Oriente Petrolero and Always Ready , from Bolivia.

Now he dedicates himself to working in the fields in Acandí, together with his mares, horses and enjoying time and heritage after having consolidated a career with the following titles:

Copa Colombia 2011 (Millionarios FC), Finalization Tournament 2012 (Millionarios FC), Copa Colombia 2016 (Atlético Nacional), Copa Libertadores 2016 (Atlético Nacional), Recopa Sudamericana 2017 (Atlético Nacional) and Opening Tournament 2017 (Atlético Nacional).

In the 2016 Copa Libertadores tournament —the most important of his entire career at the title level— Blanco was coached by Reinaldo Rueda Rivera and only played two games. He came on as a substitute for Marlos Moreno at minute 90 + 2 against São Paulo in the 0-2 semifinal first leg in Brazil; and he played the final 10 minutes of the 1-1 draw in the first leg against Independiente del Valle, replacing Macnelly Torres.