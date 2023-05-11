Home » Elon Musk announces his resignation as Twitter boss
News

Elon Musk announces his resignation as Twitter boss

by admin
Elon Musk announces his resignation as Twitter boss

Elon Musk has found a successor.Photo: Karl-Josef Hildenbrand/dpa

news-content”>

At the end of 2022, Elon Musk declared that he wanted to vacate the top post on Twitter – but only once the successor had been settled. Apparently he has now succeeded.

Elon Musk has announced his resignation as CEO of Twitter. A successor has been found and will take over in about six weeks, Musk said in a tweet. Musk did not initially name a name. As CTO, he wants to take care of more specific business areas such as products and software in the future.

Musk had already announced at the end of 2022 that he wanted to give up the top office – but only once the successor had been arranged. He had taken over the top post as part of his approximately $ 44 billion purchase of the Internet platform in October. Musk had always signaled that this was not a permanent solution. He also heads the electric car maker Tesla and the rocket company SpaceX.

Musk’s six months as “Head of Twitter” have been characterized by chaos and controversy. After a series of highly controversial decisions, headwinds mounted. His resignation announcement in December followed a self-initiated Twitter poll in which around 57.5 percent of the participants supported his resignation. Musk had previously assured that he would stick to the result of the vote.

Musk’s Twitter purchase raised suspicions from the start. The multi-billionaire justified the takeover as an action to strengthen freedom of speech. However, critics feared a further brutalization of the Internet platform. They worried that the change in ownership could lead to more rampant hate speech, hate speech and disinformation.

See also  Several thousand Kurds demonstrate in Düsseldorf - news

So far, Musk has not been able to dispel these concerns. On the contrary: With a wave of layoffs, erratic rule changes and other explosive decisions, he shook the online network and scared off advertising customers – the most important source of income. (dpa/red)

You are also welcome to support EPOCH TIMES with your donation:

Donate Now!

You may also like

Ukrainian President Zelenskyy insists on recapturing Crimea

Cooling work completed in the boiler, which has...

Judge sanctioned the mayor of Valledupar for invasions...

Further training for cannabis cultivation planned

D2 / J21: Gbikinti FC defeated again, results...

A call for the security of Cauca and...

Chongqing sister and brother were thrown down the...

Football, 2nd Bundesliga: St. Pauli versus Düsseldorf –...

Assimi GOITA elevates Robert DUSSEY to the rank...

Government does make eyes to peace with the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy