Elon Musk asks the US Supreme Court to be able to tweet freely about Tesla

Elon Musk has asked the US Supreme Court to cancel an arrangement with the stock market watchdog SEC under which Musk must have his messages on X about Tesla approved in advance. According to Musk, that agreement violates his right to free speech and is contrary to the US Constitution.

In May, Musk was ruled against by an appeal judge on this issue.

The conflict with the SEC dates back to 2018, when Musk tweeted about a possible Tesla stock market exit, after which the carmaker’s stock shot up. The American stock market watchdog found that the billionaire had misled the markets and imposed an obligation on him to first submit for verification every message on Twitter – now X – that could have an influence on the stock price. Musk and Tesla also had to pay a $20 million fine.

Musk is now going to the US Supreme Court, but it is not clear when it will hear the matter.

