Fans are so eagerly looking forward to GTA 6 that they are already signing a ‘game contract’ with their loved one for it

© AFP/Tiktok @KylePTR

A British Tiktokker wanted to be able to game undisturbed for a week after the release of ‘Grand Theft Auto VI’ and therefore decided to sign a contract with his girlfriend. It states that she must leave him alone for a week when the game comes out. The whole video was actually a joke, but now his contract appears to be very popular.

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 6:30 PM

Tiktokker KylePTR posted a video this week in which he shows his followers a contract he signed with his girlfriend. It states that he wants to be left alone for a week after the release of the long-awaited game Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6). The game won’t be released until 2025, but the first trailer, which was released on Monday, was viewed 100 million times in one day.

“This is to set out the terms of this agreement, whereby the girlfriend will leave the boyfriend alone for a week after the release of GTA 6, so that the boyfriend can fully enjoy playing the game,” he explains.

The contract also specifies that in return he will perform 30 minutes of household chores every day. He also says: “There will be limited time available for personal care, such as showering, and the girlfriend agrees not to complain about the boyfriend’s personal hygiene during this time.”

The video has already been viewed about 2.5 million times on his account and is also eagerly shared on social media. KylePTR, meanwhile, clarified that it was a joke, but many of his followers were already asking him for a copy of the contract. He decided to put it up for sale on eBay for £2.50. He never expected it to be a success, but after one day he had already earned almost £250. With that money he decided to buy Christmas presents and donate them to charity.