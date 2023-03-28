Home News Emdupar did not do well with the last mayors of Valledupar
Emdupar did not do well with the last mayors of Valledupar

Emdupar did not do well with the last mayors of Valledupar

The Valledupar Public Services Company, Emduparhit bottom in 2022 after more than 10 years plunged into a financial crisis, due to internal corruption and negligence of management. THE PYLON analyzed the financial reports of the last 8 years. The results confirm that emdupate did not do well with last mayors.

Contrary to improvement, liabilities and the portfolio increased significantly, while collection did not register a significant increase. During the governments of the mayors Augusto Ramírez Uhía (2016-2019) and Mello Castro (2020-2023), the company plunged into an operational and financial crisis that forced the Superintendency of Public Services to intervene. Recovery will take years.

