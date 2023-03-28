The Valledupar Public Services Company, Emduparhit bottom in 2022 after more than 10 years plunged into a financial crisis, due to internal corruption and negligence of management. THE PYLON analyzed the financial reports of the last 8 years. The results confirm that emdupate did not do well with last mayors.

Contrary to improvement, liabilities and the portfolio increased significantly, while collection did not register a significant increase. During the governments of the mayors Augusto Ramírez Uhía (2016-2019) and Mello Castro (2020-2023), the company plunged into an operational and financial crisis that forced the Superintendency of Public Services to intervene. Recovery will take years.