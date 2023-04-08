Bologna – La ecological transition e digital accelerate in cities. To transform them, make them more livable, open, inclusive and sustainable, for one urban development which promotes the quality work and respect for the environment in Emilia-Romagna.

The Regional Councilas part of the programming of European funds 2021-2027, has provided for the financing of integrated territorial strategies for the achievement of the objectives of the Pact for Work and for the Climate and of2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, with the direct involvement of local authorities and communities. He gave the name of the strategies aimed at cities and intermediate urban systems A.T.U.S.S. (Agenda Urban Transformation for Sustainable Development), in the awareness that only a multi-sectoral approach and shared programming with local communities can achieve such ambitious goals of ecological transition and digital transformation.

The first to be presented is the one with the Municipality of Modenaby title “Modena 2050, the future is now”, Today in the city of Ghirlandina: 5 candidate projects from Modena, for a total investment of more than 20 million euros (see attachment), to which is added the project for the construction of the new Uccellino bridge, which will be presented in the coming days together with the Municipalities of Modena and Soliera and the Province of Modena.

The illustration of the agreement right in the halls of theex Este hospitalwhich also thanks to these resources the Municipality will transform into one cultural spacein the presence of the mayor Gian Carlo Muzzarelli and the President of the Region, Stefano Bonaccini.

“Today’s – he said Bonaccini – is the first in a series of meetings that will involve our communities, because the goal of transforming urban spaces in the name of livability and sustainability can only be achieved if local authorities and the Region work well together, as we are used to do in Emilia-Romagna. This is the goal of the Atuss, a new model of intervention that we have defined for shared and participatory programming. In fact, shared projects are needed, with the concrete involvement of the community, to invest the various European funds in the best possible way”.

The regional ATUSS

The ATUSS involve the city eh urban and intermediate territorial systems, including the Municipal Unions with population greater than 50 thousand inhabitants and meet certain requirements. Among these, in the case of Unions of Municipalities, a sufficient degree of institutional maturity and associated management of the functions most closely connected to the elaboration and implementation of strategic programming. In all, the ATUSS are 14: Piacenza, Parma, Reggio Emilia, Modena, Bologna, Ferrara, Forlì, Ravenna, Rimini, Cesena (with Mercato Saraceno, Montiano and Sarsina), Nuovo Circondario Imolese, Terre d’Argine Union, Bassa Romagna Union, Romagna Faentina Union.

They are flanked, with different strategies because the areas and needs are different, the Integrated Territorial Strategies for Mountain and Inland Areas (STAMI), which instead involve the most fragile and peripheral areas and territories of Emilia-Romagna, i.e. the Apennines and the Lower Ferrarese. The objective of the latter is to counter territorial differences, guaranteeing proximity opportunities and services everywhere, enhancing the identity and potential of individual territories and individual places to activate new development processes. An investment path is also envisaged for the STAMIs, with dedicated technical assistance which in these realities can prove to be decisive.

The funds available

One of the peculiarities of the ATUSS strategies is the possibility of programming the European structural funds in a direct and integrated way, starting from ERDF (European Regional Development Fund) e FSE+ (European Social Fund Plus). Resources to be coordinated and optimized also to maximize the effects of the investments of the PNRR.

Overall, it’s about 109.3 million euros: 99.3 million from the ERDF and 10 million from the ESF+. In their strategies, Municipalities and Unions have presented 108 proposals: 14 concern the digital communities23 the green infrastructure e renewable energy53 the urban regenerationil cycle tourismthe culture18 l’social inclusion and theorientation of young people.

The first strategies to be approved by the Region were those of Modena – presented precisely today -, then Rimini, New district of Imolese and Unione Terre d’Argine, which will be illustrated in a series of meetings on the territory (the next presentation is scheduled in Carpi on 26 April).

Carmine Caputo

Attached: photo of the press conference and factsheet on the ATUSS projects of the Municipality of Modena