Emphasis on cultural heritage and innovation

“We must jointly advocate the importance of civilization inheritance and innovation, fully tap the historical value of the history and culture of various countries, and promote the creative transformation and innovative development of excellent traditional cultures in various countries in the process of modernization.” On March 15, General Secretary of the CPC Central Committee and President of the State Xi Jinping attended the high-level dialogue between the Communist Party of China and the world‘s political parties and delivered a keynote speech. He solemnly proposed a global civilization initiative and systematically explained China‘s plan to promote the inclusive coexistence, exchanges and mutual learning of different civilizations.

Attaching importance to the inheritance and innovation of civilizations is the source of motivation for exchanges and mutual learning among civilizations. China is advancing the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation in an all-round way with Chinese-style modernization, insisting on combining the basic principles of Marxism with China‘s specific reality and with China‘s excellent traditional culture, promoting the creative transformation and innovative development of China‘s excellent traditional culture, and activating it with the spirit of the times The vitality of China‘s excellent traditional culture, and other civilizations in the world learn from each other, enriching the garden of world civilizations.

“Provide rich ideological and cultural resources for modern development”

“Every kind of civilization continues the spiritual blood of a country and nation. It not only needs to be passed on from generation to generation and guarded from generation to generation, but also needs to keep pace with the times and be brave in innovation.” “We should use innovation to increase the momentum of civilization development and activate civilization progress The source of living water, and constantly create civilization achievements that span time and space and are full of eternal charm.”… President Xi Jinping explained to the world his in-depth thinking on the diversity, inheritance and innovation of civilizations on many important international occasions.

“The Chinese say that ‘by taking history as a mirror, you can know the ups and downs’, and the development history of a country is often the progress history of civilization.” Ahmed Saeed, Egyptian publisher and winner of the Ninth China Book Special Contribution Award, said, President Xi Jinping put forward the Global Civilization Initiative, advocating the importance of civilization inheritance and innovation, which is of great significance. Civilization inheritance and innovation can enhance a country’s cultural heritage, sense of identity and cohesion, and it is also an important aspect of promoting the modernization process. Modernization refers to the modernization of the economy and technology, as well as the modernization of culture and values.

Chinese-style modernization is deeply rooted in the excellent traditional Chinese culture, nourished by Chinese civilization, and has a profound cultural heritage. Adhere to the supremacy of the people, absorb the people-oriented concept of “the people are the foundation of the country, the foundation is solid and the country is stable” and “the heart of the people is the heart”; promote the harmonious coexistence of man and nature, adhering to the “harmony between man and nature” and “the law of nature” The way of building a community with a shared future for mankind, demonstrating the broad mind of “the world is for the public” and “helping each other with one heart and one heart”… With firm historical and cultural self-confidence, the Communist Party of China promotes excellent traditional culture across time and space, and becomes everlasting, becoming the foundation of state governance. Important ideological and cultural resources.

“China has a huge historical and cultural heritage, which contains the profound meaning of promoting the tolerance and coexistence of different civilizations, exchanges and mutual learning.” Liliana Asofska, a famous Mexican sinologist and translator, said that it is inherited in the continuation and in the transformation Innovation, Chinese civilization provides spiritual power for the development of Chinese-style modernization.

Hassan Rajab, dean of the School of Languages ​​at Suez Canal University in Egypt and a famous sinologist, believes that in today’s economic globalization, the development of human society requires more cooperation and sharing, peace and development. “For a country, civilization inheritance and innovation can enhance people’s cultural self-confidence and provide rich ideological and cultural resources for modernization development. Under the promotion of the Global Civilization Initiative, different civilizations communicate and learn from each other, and establish more cultural connections and exchange mechanisms , which is conducive to the inheritance and innovation of civilization.”

“Make a unique contribution to building an open and inclusive world“

“The bamboo forest can store water, the water can moisten the fields, and the fields can produce grain.” In the mountainous area in the northwest of Chongyi County, Ganzhou City, Jiangxi Province, the Shangbao Terrace Irrigation Project has lasted for more than 2,200 years and is still functioning today. The local area will introduce the old and bring forth the new, and create an eco-tourism gathering area with terraced fields as the core, making it a place that tourists will never forget to return. Up to now, there have been 30 world irrigation engineering heritages represented by Shangbao terraced fields in China. The ancient oriental wisdom has provided historical experience and inspiration for sustainable irrigation development.

When delivering an important speech at the headquarters of UNESCO, President Xi Jinping emphasized: “Promote the cultural spirit that transcends time and space, transcends countries, is full of eternal charm, and has contemporary value, so that cultural relics collected in museums and cultural relics displayed on the vast land The heritage and the words written in ancient books are all alive, so that the Chinese civilization, together with the rich and colorful civilizations created by people from all over the world, can provide human beings with correct spiritual guidance and strong spiritual motivation.”

Walk into the museum, inspect the historical and cultural districts, watch the rap show of “Gesar (S) Er” and “Manas”… President Xi Jinping made important instructions on the protection of historical and cultural heritage: “Let cultural relics speak, let history speak, let “Cultural talk” “pay attention to the inheritance of civilization and cultural continuity, let the city leave memory and let people remember nostalgia” “strengthen the protection and inheritance of intangible cultural heritage, and carry forward the excellent traditional culture of all ethnic groups.”

Publish the major cultural project “Fuxing Library”, implement major projects such as “Comprehensive Research on the Origin and Early Development of Chinese Civilization” and “Archaeology of China“, and make every effort to promote the construction of the Great Wall, the Grand Canal, the Long March, the Yellow River, and the Yangtze River National Cultural Park…China has always attached great importance to the Find the source of living water in the excellent traditional Chinese culture, so that the historical and cultural heritage will be reborn and blooming in the new era.

Damodar Gautam, director of the Nepal Archaeological Bureau, said that China has always paid attention to the protection and inheritance of historical and cultural heritage, and many ancient sites with a long history are still functioning, which is conducive to enhancing the cultural confidence of the Chinese nation and enhancing the unity of the people. In July last year, after nearly 5 years of hard work, the China Cultural Heritage Research Institute assisted the Nepalese team to successfully complete the repair of the cultural relics of the nine-story temple complex in the Durbar Square in Kathmandu, Nepal. Gautam said: “The project protects the original authenticity and integrity of the building complex, and China‘s advanced restoration technology and concepts are worth learning.”

Salvatore Giuffre, a Maltese sinologist and translator of the Maltese version of “The Analects of Confucius”, said that Chinese civilization is an important part of world civilization and plays an important role in maintaining the diversity of civilizations and promoting exchanges and mutual learning. “The ancient Chinese philosophy is still closely related to today’s society. China protects and inherits the excellent traditional Chinese culture so that it can meet the spiritual needs of the Chinese people. On the road to modernization, China proposes a global civilization initiative, advocating the excavation of the historical and cultural era of various countries value and make a unique contribution to building an open and inclusive world.”

“China has been absorbing nutrition from the excellent traditional Chinese culture, advancing with the times, and constantly exploring the path of progress and development.” Saeed said that the proposal of the Global Civilization Initiative has made people more aware of the significance and value of civilization diversity , will promote countries to strengthen the protection and inheritance of historical and cultural heritage.

“Let traditional culture burst into fresh vitality”

“Looking up at the vastness of the universe and looking down at the prosperity of the category, so you can enjoy your eyes and mind, which is enough for audio-visual entertainment, and you can believe in Coca-Cola.” In October last year, Italian astronaut Samantha Cristoforetti posted on social media that China The famous line in the “Lanting Collection Preface” by Wang Xizhi, a calligrapher in the Eastern Jin Dynasty, expresses what he sees and thinks when performing missions in space. The words with meaningful meaning, coupled with the photos taken from space, aroused the admiration of netizens from all over the world.

Since ancient times, human beings have shared the same dream of understanding and exploring the universe. The strong appeal and attractiveness of Chinese culture have given netizens from all over the world a common language.

The mascots of the Beijing Winter Olympics and Paralympics “Bingdundun” and “Xuerongrong” show the beauty of culture and design, and are loved by people from all over the world; Only This Green” and the dance program “Tang Palace Night Banquet” using diversified technical means have driven the boom in cultural and cultural museums; the domestic sci-fi film “The Wandering Earth 2” and the sci-fi drama “Three-Body Problem” have unique Chinese cultural characteristics and romantic feelings, and they have appeared overseas After that, the broadcast records were broken one after another; video works showing Chinese traditional wooden structure construction techniques, Jingdezhen handmade porcelain techniques, erhu art, shadow puppetry, Peking Opera and other intangible cultural heritage received super high hits on overseas social media…

Asovska believes that China not only pays attention to revising and republishing historical works in various fields such as science, literature, thought, and religion, and strives to protect and inherit historical and cultural heritage, but also promotes the creative transformation of China‘s excellent traditional culture in an innovative spirit , Innovative development, created many literary and artistic works such as novels and movies that are deeply loved by foreign people.

Yuan De, Dean of the School of Science and Innovation Culture, Royal Institute of Technology, Thailand, said that China‘s splendid traditional culture is not only the pride of the Chinese nation, but also a treasure of the world. The Palace Museum, Shanghai Museum, etc. have actively used Internet platforms, and the documentary “A Bite of China” has become a hit, leaving a deep impression on people. “Thailand and China have frequent cultural exchanges, and China‘s inheritance and innovation of traditional culture has also brought a lot of inspiration to Thailand. We must strive to let traditional culture burst into fresh vitality.”

Saeed said that through the development and innovation of traditional culture, China can make it meet the needs of the current era, which will help promote the country’s development and prosperity. It is hoped that all countries can stimulate innovation in the cultural field through exchanges and mutual learning, and promote the development and progress of all mankind.

(Newspaper reporters Gong Ming, Shen Xiaoxiao, Peng Min, Zhao Yipu, Kong Ge, and Leng Jiangtao also contributed to this article from Beijing, Cairo, Mexico City, Bangkok, and Rome on April 15)

“People’s Daily” (Version 02, April 16, 2023)