End of monkeypox emergency declared

The World Health Organization (WHO) reported Thursday that monkeypox is no longer a global health emergency, ending a nearly year-long alert for the viral disease that led to confirmed cases in more than 100 countries.

The WHO declared monkeypox a Public Health Emergency of International Concern in July 2022 and endorsed its position in November and February.

The qualification seeks to provoke a coordinated international response and unlock funds to collaborate in the exchange of vaccines and treatments.

From the beginning of 2022 to May 8 of this year, more than 87,000 cases of this smallpox have been confirmed worldwide, according to the most recent WHO report.

Although the WHO had observed a sustained decrease in the number of reported cases earlier in the year, it had also expressed concern about a possible outbreak in some regions and the persistence of transmission in some countries.

