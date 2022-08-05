|The index number:
|
002546189/2022-434396
|Combination classification:
|
Announcement
|Publisher:
|
Municipal Affairs Data Office
|Post date:
|
2022-08-05
Engineering Design of Multi-purpose Berths No. 25 and 26, Area B, Dushan Port Area, Jiaxing Port
Source of information: Municipal Affairs Data Office
Views:
|
Engineering Design of Multi-purpose Berths No. 25 and 26, Area B, Dushan Port Area, Jiaxing Port(project name)A3304010550002573001001Bidding Announcement
|
1. Tender Conditions
|
This bidding project Engineering Design of Multi-purpose Berths No. 25 and 26, Area B, Dushan Port Area, Jiaxing Port(project name); unified code assignment across the province:2201-330482-04-01-723848 ; has been Pinghu Development and Reform Bureau (name of the project approval, approval or filing authority) with 2201-330482-04-01-723848(Approval name and number) to approve the construction, and the construction funds come fromself-funded (source of funds), the tenderee isZhejiang Seaport Jiaxing Port Co., Ltd.. The project has already met the bidding conditions, and the project is now open for bidding.
|
2. Project Overview and Tender Scope
|
Item Number:A3304010550002573;Total investment:166400.0000Ten thousand yuan; estimated tender price:1438.6700million
2.1 Construction site:Area B, Dushan Port Area, Jiaxing Port
2.2 Building scale:The construction scale of the multi-purpose berth project of No. 25 and 26 in Area B of Dushan Port Area of Jiaxing Port is as follows: a 50,000-ton multi-purpose pier is planned to be built, with a total length of 500 meters and a supporting land area of about 166,000 square meters. Two 30,000-ton ships can be berthed at the same time, or one 50,000-ton and one 10,000-ton ship can be berthed at the same time. The designed annual container throughput is 700,000 TEU, and the general cargo throughput is 50,000 tons; the designed container throughput is 720,000 TEU, and the general cargo is 80,000 tons. The estimated total investment in the multi-purpose berth project of No. 25 and 26, Area B, Dushan Port, Jiaxing Port, is about 1.664 billion yuan, of which the construction and installation cost is about 636 million yuan.
2.3 Scope of bidding:Including but not limited to the general layout, hydraulic structures, land formation and foundation treatment, dredging works, navigation aids, loading and unloading technology (including equipment), roads and storage yards, production and auxiliary buildings in the project area , preliminary design of power supply and distribution, lighting, water supply and drainage, fire protection, safety, communication, intelligent monitoring, control and computer management, machine repair, oil supply, energy saving, environmental protection and monitoring engineering, traffic engineering, temporary engineering, supporting facilities, etc. Design of construction drawings, assist in the preparation of as-built drawings, preparation of estimated budget documents, preparation of special technical specifications for construction projects, relevant scientific research (if necessary), etc. At the same time, it should also cooperate with the bidder to do all the work related to the subsequent design stage.
2.4 Construction period requirements:90
2.5 Quality objectives:Design documents comply with relevant regulations and are approved by relevant departments
2.6 Division of tenders:1 lot
|
3. Bidder Eligibility Requirements
|
3.1 Qualification categories and grades of bidders:
3.2 Qualification categories and grades of builders:
3.3 The relevant information of the bidder has been entered into the Jiaxing Electronic Bidding and Bidding Trading Platform
3.4 This tender do not accept(Accept or not) Consortium bids. Consortium bids shall meet the following requirements: .
3.5 Each bidder may make a bid for the above bids1(specific quantity) bids for each tender.
3.6 Bid Bond: Amount100000.00Yuan; payment unit:Jiaxing Public Resources Trading Center ;Bank Account:193999010400415581000003111；
3.7 Other conditions:1. Requirements for enterprise qualification grade: The bidder must have the qualification of an independent legal person, possess the comprehensive Grade A qualification of engineering design or the Grade A design of the water transportation industry, and have the corresponding design capabilities in terms of personnel structure and corresponding equipment. The bidder shall be qualified as a general taxpayer of value-added tax. 2. Performance requirements: Since July 1, 2017 (subject to the time of construction drawing approval or administrative licensing decision), the bidder has successfully completed a berth grade of 30,000 tons and above according to a bidding section in China. Design work for the new wharf project. 3. Qualification review conditions (minimum credit requirements): There is no circumstance in item 1.4.3 of the Instructions for Bidders; since July 1, 2019, the bidder has not committed any bribery crime. Before the deadline for bidding, the bidder was not listed as the object of punishment for dishonesty on the “Credit China” website (http://www.creditchina.gov.cn); http://credit.zj.gov.cn) is blacklisted. 4. Qualification review conditions (minimum requirements for main personnel): ① The project leader has the title of senior engineer of water transportation and above, and also has the qualification of registered civil engineer (port and waterway engineering), and as the project leader, he will press a lot in China as the project leader. Responsible for the design of new coastal wharf projects with berths of 30,000 tons and above. Since July 1, 2019, there has been no bribery crime (subject to the query results of the bribery crime file on China Judgment Documents Network, the bidder does not need to provide it, the tenderee will report to the person in charge of the project to be appointed during the publicity period through China Judgment Documents Network for bribery crime file inquiry). ② The person in charge of the general plane sub-items has the title of senior engineer of water transportation and above, and has the qualification of registered civil engineer (port and waterway engineering). ③ The person in charge of the hydraulic sub-item has the title of senior engineer of water transportation and above, and has the qualification of registered civil engineer (port and waterway engineering). ④ The person in charge of the road and storage yard sub-item has the professional title of senior engineer or above in port, shipping or road. ⑤ The person in charge of the loading and unloading process sub-item has the professional title of senior engineer or above in port and shipping machinery loading and unloading process or loading and unloading process. ⑥ The person in charge of the electrical control sub-item has the title of senior engineer or above in electrical major. ⑦ The person in charge of the project cost sub-item has the title of senior engineer and has a cost practice qualification certificate (including: a registered cost engineer qualification certificate issued by the Ministry of Housing and Urban-Rural Development, or a water transport engineering cost engineer qualification certificate issued by the Ministry of Transport, or a first-class cost engineer Registration certificate (transportation engineering major). ⑧ The person in charge of the follow-up service shall be the person in charge of the project or the person in charge of the sub-item in charge of the design project (except the person in charge of the sub-item of the project cost).。
|
4. Qualification review method
|
This project adoptsPost-qualification reviewIdentify qualified bidders; bid evaluation method:Comprehensive assessment method。
|
5. Acquisition of Bidding Documents
|
5.1 Anyone who intends to participate in the bidding, please log on to the website of Jiaxing Public Resources Trading Center http://jxszwsjb.jiaxing.gov.cn from August 4, 2022 to August 26, 2022 (Beijing time, the same below), go to The same) download the bidding documents, drawings, bill of quantities and other related materials by yourself.
|
6. Submission of tender documents
|
6.1 The deadline for submission of bidding documents (bidding deadline, the same below) is 09:00 on August 26, 2022 at the location ofYutian Notary Public Office, Jiaxing City, Zhejiang Province (18th Floor, Building 1, Hualong Plaza, No. 32 Qinyi Road, Jiaxing City, Zhejiang Province)。
6.2 The tenderee will not accept the tender documents that are delivered overdue or have not been delivered to the designated place.
|
7. Medium of Announcement
|
The bidding announcement will be published on the website of Jiaxing Public Resources Trading Center http://jxszwsjb.jiaxing.gov.cn and other relevant media at the same time.
|
8. Contact information
|
|
9. Administrative supervision department (seal):Jiaxing Municipal Transportation Bureau。
|
10. Remarks:Design cycle requirements: (1) Design at the preliminary design stage: Sign the contract agreement with the tenderee and submit the preliminary design documents to the tenderee for review within 50 days after receiving the preliminary design preparation task letter issued by the tenderee, and upon receipt of the consulting unit , After the tenderee and the superior competent department review the opinions, the designer should revise and improve the preliminary design documents and consultation documents within 10 days, submit the preliminary design documents for approval, and the final draft of relevant scientific research (if necessary) report documents (number of copies: on demand). (2) Design at the design stage of construction drawings: submit the construction drawing design documents to the tenderee within 30 days after the preliminary design documents are approved, and complete the revision within 10 days after the construction drawing design documents are reviewed, and submit the construction drawing design documents (draft for approval), construction Preparation of project-specific technical specifications (copies: provided on demand). (3) Relevant scientific research (if necessary) reports should be submitted on time under the overall project progress requirements of the tenderee, and must be coordinated with the overall design progress (number of copies: provided as needed); (4) The project involved in the project The design must be approved and filed by the relevant departments or reviewed by experts. (5) According to the needs of the developer’s bidding progress, submit the bidding materials such as drawings and special technical specifications for project construction required for the construction bidding work in batches; (6) The designer should also submit a written calculation of the final result to the developer. One copy of each stage report and the electronic version of the design document report (Word version of text, Autocad version of drawings). The designer should update the construction drawing design in accordance with the issued technical contact sheet, and provide a full set of design documents for changing the construction drawing when the project is handed over. The design unit is obliged to cooperate with the construction unit to provide the as-built drawing to the developer. (7) Construction site cooperation services: from the start of the project to the completion and acceptance of the project.。