This bidding project Engineering Design of Multi-purpose Berths No. 25 and 26, Area B, Dushan Port Area, Jiaxing Port(project name); unified code assignment across the province:2201-330482-04-01-723848 ; has been Pinghu Development and Reform Bureau (name of the project approval, approval or filing authority) with 2201-330482-04-01-723848(Approval name and number) to approve the construction, and the construction funds come fromself-funded (source of funds), the tenderee isZhejiang Seaport Jiaxing Port Co., Ltd.. The project has already met the bidding conditions, and the project is now open for bidding.

2.3 Scope of bidding:Including but not limited to the general layout, hydraulic structures, land formation and foundation treatment, dredging works, navigation aids, loading and unloading technology (including equipment), roads and storage yards, production and auxiliary buildings in the project area , preliminary design of power supply and distribution, lighting, water supply and drainage, fire protection, safety, communication, intelligent monitoring, control and computer management, machine repair, oil supply, energy saving, environmental protection and monitoring engineering, traffic engineering, temporary engineering, supporting facilities, etc. Design of construction drawings, assist in the preparation of as-built drawings, preparation of estimated budget documents, preparation of special technical specifications for construction projects, relevant scientific research (if necessary), etc. At the same time, it should also cooperate with the bidder to do all the work related to the subsequent design stage.

2.2 Building scale:The construction scale of the multi-purpose berth project of No. 25 and 26 in Area B of Dushan Port Area of ​​Jiaxing Port is as follows: a 50,000-ton multi-purpose pier is planned to be built, with a total length of 500 meters and a supporting land area of ​​about 166,000 square meters. Two 30,000-ton ships can be berthed at the same time, or one 50,000-ton and one 10,000-ton ship can be berthed at the same time. The designed annual container throughput is 700,000 TEU, and the general cargo throughput is 50,000 tons; the designed container throughput is 720,000 TEU, and the general cargo is 80,000 tons. The estimated total investment in the multi-purpose berth project of No. 25 and 26, Area B, Dushan Port, Jiaxing Port, is about 1.664 billion yuan, of which the construction and installation cost is about 636 million yuan.